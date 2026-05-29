The TTE office has tried to keep track of most of the alarming communiques, sundry predicted catastrophic events and proposed remedies and interventions.

We looked closely for example at the threat Assessment Tool (TAT) and we chronicled and analysed the ritual winter crises gripping the world around and in the NHS.

We noticed several odd things such as the disproportion between major causes of death such as the dementias and cardiovascular diseases.

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And the Government’s obsession with DTVs, as they call them (diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines).

We have commented at length on excessive testing and its consequences.

All are exemplified and amplified at international level by the WHO’s Director General pronouncements.

These appear to have gone completely unchallenged.

The supposed link we have between the Dazak et al. report (telling us there are 850,000 viruses with “pandemic potential”) and DTV mania, stockpiling and lighting speed licensing of experimental products has made us even more nervous.

We hope we got it wrong.

The obsession with viral disease is the basis of most of what we have commented on. So we asked ourselves: how do they differentiate between agents A, B, or C and what’s in it for the proponents of this global strategy (if that’s what it is)?

Take the daily bombardment over Hantanvirus. How many confirmed cases do you think there have been so far in the UK? You’ll find the answer in the footer.

Given that most of these agents kick off with the symptoms of the F word, how do you confirm it’s Hantanvirus instead of, say, the most common agent - rhinovirus?

Revisiting the F Word - by Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan

Anyone with a modicum of good sense knows that the F word has non-specific signs and symptoms. Tiredness, aches and pains, headaches, runny nose, sometimes coughs and fever. In fact, they are so non-specific that even hepatitis, cancer, rhinitis, environmental pollution, bacterial disease and a number of other conditions sometimes present with these symptoms.

The F-word syndrome’s manifestations are so nonspecific that governments can hide behind its seasonal rise, claim emergencies to do other things, and sound important and concerned.

But do they investigate its spread in hospitals? No

Again: how do they know it’s bug X and not Y?