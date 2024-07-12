It’s hot where I am: An old geezer like me can hardly keep awake, especially in the early afternoon. She who must be obeyed keeps the radio on. It drones; it’s irrelevant stuff, especially the phone-ins. Yesterday, the topic was the European Cup finals, Ollie Watkins, England heroics, blah blah. I was falling asleep until this guy came on.

It went something like this:

When England is playing, you should close the theatres, trains, car circulation, flights, and all other activities, and everyone should be supporting England, either in front of a TV screen or in a stadium. This is your duty as an England fan.

I love football, soccer, and futsal, but I recognise that some people may not. They may like to play or watch tennis, cricket, boxing, or whatever, or they may not be interested in sports at all.

Or they may be masquerading as football supporters as an excuse to racially abuse players, like the scum that did so with Vinicius Jr. Let’s leave the criminal element aside for now or forever. What woke me up from my slumber was this geezer’s tone and message.

Do as I say, or you are not an Englander. By the way, I wonder whether he knows that historically, that means you are not an Angle, i.e. part of a Germanic tribe, but I am digressing.

The tone and message brought me back to the era of Covid, lockdowns, closing borders, micromanagement of people’s lives, authoritarian “I know what’s best for you” Matt Hancockism, Fauci’s lies, SAGE nonsense, modellers’ stargazing, the 200 measures to stop the plague from granny in the garden to half doors and closing non-existent borders to decision making by WhattsUp (I can never get the spelling right). Then, there was the refusal to investigate excess mortality and release critical data on a global public health measure to Downing Street’s karaoke machine.

ENOUGH, I say!

We have to watch this mentality, folks, not just in football or sports or healthcare. It seems to be pervasive—should I say infectious?

It’s hot here: I’ll return to dozing and thank the late John Mortimer.