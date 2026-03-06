The long-awaited linkage study of the thousands of young people referred to the former Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) seems to be making progress at last. This process should not have taken so long. When medical interventions affect puberty, bone development, and possibly fertility, systematic long-term outcome tracking is essential. It forms the foundation of clinical governance, and to restore confidence and not further increase mistrust, this study must adhere to six non-negotiable standards.

Share Trust the Evidence

Comprehensive:

The first rule of high-stakes medicine is simple: count everyone. The GIDS cohort numbers in the thousands; therefore, any linkage study that analyses only a subset, whether due to attrition, incomplete data sharing, or quiet exclusion, will immediately invite scepticism. We need to know who was referred, who was treated, when they were treated and how, who was not, who progressed to hormones, who disengaged, and who transitioned into adult services, and crucially, who can no longer be traced.

Incomplete cohorts distort the truth. If the study quietly loses those who moved abroad, sought private care or disengaged from NHS services, the findings may paint an artificially reassuring picture. The denominator matters. In oncology and transplant medicine, comprehensive registries are standard; gender medicine should be no different.

Independent:

The oversight of this study must sit outside the orbit of both campaign groups and political interests. An independent research board, free from conflicts of interest arising from direct service provision, is essential. Pre-specified governance structures should make clear who analyses the data, who signs off on conclusions and who controls publication. The credibility of the findings will depend less on what they show and more on who shows them.

If this becomes an NHS self-audit behind closed doors, suspicion will persist, and NHS England will be seen as “marking its own homework.” There is a structural overlap if NHS England both commissions services and oversees their evaluation, which raises perceived conflict-of-interest concerns: in a low-trust environment, visible independence is essential.

Pre-registered:

The study protocol must be registered publicly before analysis begins. Primary and secondary outcomes must be defined in advance, and statistical plans must be declared upfront. Otherwise, we risk cherry-picking endpoints that flatter pre-existing narratives. Will the study focus on progression to cross-sex hormones, on detransition, mental health admissions, or bone density? All are relevant, but they must be declared before the data are interrogated, as nothing corrodes trust faster than post-hoc storytelling.

Transparent:

Confidence will require full peer-reviewed publication, clear reporting of missing data, open acknowledgement of limitations and, where privacy allows, access for independent reanalysis of the data. If there are gaps in the evidence, they must be reported and if confounding limits causal inference, that must be stated clearly with reasons.

Long-term:

Puberty is a once-only developmental window; bone accrual peaks during adolescence, fertility decisions shape decades of life, and neurodevelopment continues into early adulthood.

If the linkage study focuses solely on immediate progression to hormone treatment or short-term mental health outcomes, it will provide insufficient information. We need to follow up on educational attainment, employment status, ongoing hormone dependence, fracture rates, and fertility outcomes into adulthood. The GIDS cohort includes individuals who are now adults, and it is essential to examine their lived experiences, not just their treatment pathways.

Stratified:

Perhaps most importantly, the study must avoid treating adolescent gender dysphoria as a single immovable entity. The demographic shift over the past decade is well documented: a substantial increase in adolescents presenting with complex comorbidities, including neurodiversity, anxiety and trauma histories that appear frequently in referral populations.

At a minimum, outcomes must therefore be stratified by sex assigned at birth, age at referral, pubertal stage, presence of neurodevelopmental conditions and duration of gender incongruence before intervention.

Aggregating heterogeneous cases risks obscuring meaningful differences. One subgroup may show stability and benefit; another may not. Without stratification, we will wrongly assume that gender dysphoria is a single entity with a defined prognosis, unaffected by external influences.

Asking the right question:

Without examining diagnostic stability and long-term prognosis, the study risks answering a narrower administrative question: “What did services do?” rather than the clinically central one: “What happens over time to this population?” Therefore, if the study is to resolve genuine uncertainty rather than merely describe service activity, it must ask the right foundational questions.

Was the diagnosis stable?

Did individuals continue to meet diagnostic criteria over time? How often did gender identity consolidate, shift, or reverse, and were there identifiable subtypes at baseline?

Was the diagnosis accurate or over-inclusive?

What comorbidities were present at referral? Were alternative explanations explored and recorded, and did certain baseline profiles predict different trajectories?

What is the long-term prognosis?

This is not just about medical progression, but adult functioning: How do outcomes differ between those who received puberty blockers, those who did not, and those who disengaged? What was the long-term mental health stability, educational attainment, employment, fertility outcomes and ongoing treatment dependency?

In classical medicine, prognosis should drive the treatment strategy. If prognosis varies by subgroup, the intervention should vary as well if prognosis is uncertain or heterogeneous; this must be acknowledged in consent and policy.

The right study must move beyond procedural metrics and ask whether the diagnostic category meaningfully predicts long-term outcomes. Otherwise, we may refine treatment pathways without ever clarifying what condition we are truly treating.

TTE needs you - DONATE

If the linkage study is comprehensive, independent, pre-registered, transparent, long-term and stratified, it could reset the debate and transform assertion into evidence. If it falls short with partial cohort, opaque governance, and selective endpoints, it will deepen mistrust.

For too long, gender medicine has operated in a fog of incomplete evidence and follow-up. The forthcoming study is an opportunity to clear some of that fog and re-anchor practice in data.

Two old geezers who are worried about one-stop interventions, which may be irreversible, wrote this post.