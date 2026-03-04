By any ordinary standards of medicine, the debate over puberty blockers and hormones for adolescents with gender dysphoria should turn on the central question of whether there was genuine clinical equipoise.

The Cass Review argues that there was, and perhaps still is, substantial uncertainty about who benefits, who does not, and what the long-term consequences might be.

Critics insist this uncertainty has been overstated. Between these positions lies the crux of the current controversy.

Clinical equipoise is an important concept in research ethics that refers to a genuine disagreement among experts in the medical community regarding the effectiveness of a treatment compared to others. This concept highlights the need for clinical trials, helps prevent the premature use of experimental interventions, and indicates that we do not yet have sufficient knowledge about a treatment to recommend its widespread use.

The Cass Review portrays gender medicine for adolescents as precisely such a case: weak long-term evidence, inconsistent guidelines, shifting patient demographics, and an inability to predict which young people will persist in a trans identity into adulthood.

It highlights bone density concerns during puberty suppression, uncertain neurocognitive effects, and the absence of robust data on fertility and long-term psychosocial outcomes. Most strikingly, it notes that the vast majority of those who start puberty blockers go on to cross-sex hormones — raising questions about whether blockers truly “buy time” or instead alter developmental trajectories.

When we cannot reliably define prognosis and lack high-quality long-term outcome data, uncertainty becomes inherent.

Supporters of puberty blockers argue that the field is not hindered by uncertainty. International professional organisations have endorsed the use of puberty suppression under specific criteria and adopted similar protocols. Although observational studies have their limitations, they indicate that some patients experience improvements in psychological well-being. To these supporters, this situation does not represent balanced doubt; rather, it reflects an evolving yet largely established practice.

The discussion here revolves around epistemology. Does the lack of long-term randomised controlled trials indicate true uncertainty? Or is this simply the typical condition of pediatric medicine? After all, many treatments in adolescent psychiatry and endocrinology are implemented without comprehensive longitudinal data.

The main difference lies in the irreversible nature of interventions. Puberty is not a reversible process. Bone growth peaks only once, and fertility windows do not reopen indefinitely. Even though puberty blockers may be physiologically reversible in a limited endocrine sense, their impact on developmental timing may not be. Given that the stakes involve lifelong reproductive capacity and potentially altered neurodevelopment, the standards for evidence should be appropriately heightened.

Critics counter that non-treatment also carries risk. Adolescents presenting with severe dysphoria are often distressed now. Pubertal progression can intensify that distress. Waiting for perfect classification and natural history data may be methodologically tidy but clinically unkind.

Another layer complicates matters: diagnostic instability. Gender dysphoria in adolescence is not a single phenotype.

This matters more than many are willing to admit.

In classical medicine, diagnosis does more than label symptoms — it helps stratify prognosis. A diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes predicts lifelong insulin dependence. A diagnosis of acute appendicitis predicts surgical need. Even in psychiatry, major depressive disorder carries reasonably understood trajectories and relapse risks. But in adolescent gender dysphoria, the relationship between diagnosis and long-term outcome remains uncertain.

If diagnosis does not reliably stratify prognosis—if we cannot clearly identify who will persist, who will desist, and who might later regret their decisions—then consent becomes difficult to ground. Without a stable natural history, any benefit-risk calculations become wholly uncertain.

Prognosis is not an academic curiosity. It is central to informed consent. If clinicians cannot reliably say which adolescents will persist in a trans identity into adulthood and which may not, then discussions about irreversible interventions become fraught. The balance of benefits and harms cannot be meaningfully weighed without a credible counterfactual — what is likely to happen without treatment.

So where does that leave us? Perhaps the most defensible position is that large-scale expansion without embedded longitudinal research was a mistake.

