Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat PT's avatar
Pat PT
3h

More than 20 years ago, when the current ‘Trans debate’ was in its infancy, a child and adolescent psychiatrist whom I will call Helen told me about a young girl who believed herself to be in the wrong body. Helen sympathised but explained that nothing could be done medically until she was older; she could however offer support to help the child live with her difficulty until then.

Life is full of difficulties which distress those who experience them. Sometimes nothing practical can be done to alleviate that distress. Society is uncomfortable with the distress of others, so collectively we want to get it sorted so we can dispense with our own discomfort.

I am not a medic or health worker but I have learned enough about the difficulties of adolescence, during my relatively long life, to know that the temptation is strong, for both the adolescent and those around them, to find something on which to pin the individual difficulty and then sort it. There is currently so much ‘noise’ around gender reassignment it that has perhaps become the ‘go to’ problem used to explain adolescent dis-ease.

Aside from all the risks and unknowns you mention, which are compelling in themselves, does not common sense also tell us that applying permanent, or even semi-permanent, physical change in the changing and developing body of a young person is fraught with problems? Even its cost in lining the pockets of Big Pharma is probably less than that of actually offering the long term love and support needed to hold the person until they are mature enough both emotionally and physically to have some idea whether they want physical intervention or not.

Things have ‘hotted up’ since my conversation with Helen, but I doubt whether the underlying principle has changed. Rushing into puberty blocking, breast binding etc is not a substitute for genuine care.

Reply
Share
Ubetcha's avatar
Ubetcha
3h

The promotion of the "gender dysphoria" concept by the psychological/psychiatrist and educational profession is nothing short of criminal. There is nothing normal or organic about the development of this medical creation. Planting these dysfunctional ideas in children's and parents heads, and then actually manipulating the chemical and physical development of children to justify their profession is evil. Normalizing a dysfunction only serves the industry poised to make billions.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture