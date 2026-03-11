We suggested reorganising the current GIDS data into a comparative cohort.

However, there is a large IF hanging over the enterprise: the quality of the data.

If sufficient details are identifiable in the existing records and sufficient information is recorded to enable an assessment of reliability, two more case designs could be used to extract as much information as possible from what we already have.

Before we go any further, please note that what we are proposing are examples of how the data could be used, which are entirely dependent on the quality of the data. In addition, the question of the definition of outcomes would need to be debated in full and impartially. The outcomes used in our examples are process-based, not health and well-being outcomes, which, as yet, remain unclear to us.

The first possible further use of existing data is the construction of a Case-cross over study. Case-crossover designs select control time windows to test temporal relationships between exposure to (in this example) puberty blockers and a predefined outcome. Case cross-overs work like this:

→ Time; ⇓ Intervention; – - - - - - Follow up/observation period; ⦽ Outcome of interest

Subject A

⇓

→ —--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------⦽

Subject B

⇓ ⇓

→—-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------⦽

Subject C

⇓

→—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------⦽

We have simplified the design by using three subjects as examples, whereas the GIDS data would be much larger in scale.

Assuming data quality is sufficient with clearly defined outcomes, such as transition to cross gender (yes/no) and assuming A, B and C are broadly comparable, the interval between interventions of the various participants may give us some idea if intervening earlier in life could alter outcomes in the same individuals compared to similar individuals with later intervention or repeated interventions.

In case cross-overs bias is not eliminated. The passage of time is a potential confounder, as subject A at the beginning of record-keeping would not be the same as subject A at the end of follow-up, regardless of interventions, as the human body matures and changes. So time bias is possible, but if we have sufficiently broadly comparable participants, they act as their own controls, and time is the only problem or the convergence of time and intervention. This is a complex interaction, which is why we need unexposed controls to tease out the effect of interventions or a non-intervention time window to make sense of the comparison.

Another possible question about this design is the reversibility of puberty blockers. This could be answered if GIDS included data on long-term effects on participants who have discontinued treatment.

The second design, which could shed light on uncertainty, is the case-control.

Let’s take age at hormonal transition as an outcome. Cases would be exposed to the intervention, while controls would be gender dysphoria cases outside GIDS or GIDS controls exposed at a later age (connecting with the case crossover design).

Stratification should be by age and other relevant variables; however, to minimise bias, the analyst MUST be blinded to exposure; they must have no idea of whether the Case and Control have received an intervention (e.g. puberty blockers). Whoever runs the study should be independent, free from financial inducement and cultural pressures to intervene.

Case-control studies do have their limitations: they are prone to selection bias, particularly inappropriate control selection, and to recall bias due to retrospective exposure assessment. Misclassification bias also may occur if exposure status is inaccurately recorded. Confounding is common, especially when key risk factors are unevenly distributed. As we pointed out, observer bias can arise if exposure assessment is not blinded.

Both designs might give us some idea as to what happens to folk who are exposed to puberty blockers.

We do not know whether the GIDS includes data for dysphorics who are not exposed to drugs, but if it does and the quality is ok these would be ideal controls.

Case-control studies, unlike trials, start with a definition of an outcome and a person with that outcome (a case). Possible outcomes for case controls or cohorts by age and timing of intervention include fertility, bone density, brain development, growth and height, mental health (depression, suicide ideation) and reversibility (change of perception of one’s identity).

If high-quality, appropriately controlled data are available, they could provide a more reliable basis for evaluating associations between exposure to puberty blockers and later outcomes.

But remember that uncertainty reigns throughout. We have no idea of the significance of “hormonal transition as an outcome”. Is transition a good thing or not? Is transitions at age X different from transitions at age Y? And what are the ethics of such actions?

This post was written by two old geezers who tried to be helpful, but have made their misgivings about the whole affair clear.