The UK PATHWAYS clinical trial — formally titled Puberty Suppression and Transitional Healthcare with Adaptive Youth Services — received £10,7 million in funding from the NIHR.

The clinical trial was designed to evaluate puberty blockers in children and adolescents experiencing gender incongruence within a structured research framework. The study aimed to evaluate both short-term psychological outcomes and physical safety markers, with planned longer-term follow-up via ongoing clinical review and data linkage.

In December 2025, the Bayswater Support Group, representing around 800 parents of children and young adults who identify as transgender, sent a pre-action letter to the MHRA threatening judicial review unless the trial was halted. The group raised concerns about safety, ethics and the well-being of young participants.

In February 2026, the MHRA paused the trial. The pause was not a permanent termination but a regulatory intervention prompted by concerns about safety, ethical oversight and participant wellbeing. This trial will proceed only if the expert scientific and clinical evidence and advice conclude that it is both safe and necessary.

The Bayswater Support Group argues that puberty blockers should not be subject to randomised delay or restriction within a research framework because, in their view, they are already established clinical care. Representing parents of transgender-identifying children, the group contends that withholding or delaying blockers through trial randomisation may worsen dysphoria, increase distress and potentially elevate mental health risks. They also raise concerns about safeguarding, consent capacity in younger adolescents, and whether participants are being exposed to unacceptable uncertainty in a vulnerable developmental window. From their perspective, genuine clinical equipoise does not exist: the balance of benefits and harms is deemed sufficiently clear to justify access outside a trial.

However, clinical equipoise is defined not by parental conviction or individual clinician belief, but by uncertainty within the professional and regulatory community about such comparative benefit and harm.

The MHRA’s decision to pause the PATHWAYS trial and recommend protocol changes reflects ongoing concern about safety and the evidentiary strength of continuation. Thus, while Bayswater’s argument asserts that equipoise has been resolved in favour of treatment, the broader regulatory and scientific context indicates continuing uncertainty.

In its revisions, the MHRA must require the revised study protocol to look less like an expansion of clinical practice and more like a carefully controlled, safety-first investigation into a genuinely uncertain intervention.

To allow the PATHWAYS trial to restart, the amended protocol would need to strengthen scientific clarity, safety oversight and ethical safeguards.

First, eligibility criteria would likely be tightened. The minimum age should be raised with clear justification linked to developmental capacity and pubertal stage. Inclusion criteria would need to define “long-standing gender incongruence” and require a comprehensive baseline psychological and medical assessment to reduce heterogeneity.

Second, the consent process would need to be more robust. This would include structured assessment of decision-making capacity, detailed explanation of known and unknown risks (including fertility and bone health), and clear documentation that long-term outcomes remain uncertain.

Third, safety monitoring would need to be enhanced. This would likely involve baseline and repeated bone density scans (DXA), growth and hormonal monitoring, regular mental health reviews, and oversight by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board with predefined stopping rules.

Fourth, the study would require clearly defined, pre-registered primary and secondary outcomes, along with transparent statistical plans.

Finally, the protocol would require a long-term follow-up commitment, including data linkage into adulthood, to ensure that developmental and health outcomes can be properly assessed over time.

However, before expanding recruitment, the trial should be paused until it can incorporate findings from the GIDS data linkage study, which analyses the long-term outcomes for approximately 9,000 former patients.

Integrating these data allows refinement of eligibility criteria, stratification variables, safety-monitoring thresholds, and outcome measures. Doing so strengthens scientific validity, improves risk assessment, and enhances ethical justification. Incorporation prior to scaling recruitment ensures that participants are appropriately selected, that safeguards are proportionate, and that the study addresses the most clinically relevant uncertainties.

These concerns intensify if the GIDS linkage data reveal identifiable high-risk subgroups (e.g., specific ages, comorbidity profiles, bone health vulnerabilities), indicate that certain baseline characteristics predict poor outcomes, or demonstrate that earlier intervention alters the long-term trajectory in ways not previously understood.

However, before we get there, we get to arguably the most fundamental fault line in the entire debate. Our current understanding indicates that gender incongruence and dysphoria presentations are not linked to physical pathology. In other words, these experiences do not constitute disease or illness requiring physical medical intervention.

