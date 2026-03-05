Trust the Evidence

James Jones
3h

"before we prescribe, we must understand."

and can we ask if it comes to forcing medication on others, is there an elevated stance to the core statement

"we must understand"

you flesh this out

"Next, we examine its natural history, which helps us understand prognosis—identifying who may improve, who may worsen, and who may remain stable"

I guess if you have no data of any longevity; and you wish to force your brainwave on folks; you are starting from a poor place?

