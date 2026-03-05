In medicine, good scientific practice follows a specific rhythm. First, we need to clearly define the condition we are studying. Next, we examine its natural history, which helps us understand prognosis—identifying who may improve, who may worsen, and who may remain stable. Only after this should we rigorously test potential interventions. If we reverse this sequence, uncertainty increases, and when the patients are children, the risks can be extremely high.

Gender dysphoria in adolescents has not followed the classical arc of clinical research. Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones moved into wider clinical use on the basis of limited cohort data and considerable professional optimism. What was missing was not compassion or clinical intent; It was population-level evidence.

The Cass Review makes plain that the evidence base remains weak, particularly regarding long-term outcomes. It also highlights a striking demographic shift in those presenting to services, from predominantly pre-pubertal birth-registered males to a large increase in adolescent birth-registered females with complex co-occurring conditions.

So, when the phenotype changes, earlier evidence cannot simply be extrapolated. This alone should have triggered a pause and a reset in the research strategy.

Diagnosis of adolescent gender dysphoria is not trivial. The category encompasses young people with early-onset cross-sex identification, late-onset identity exploration, neurodivergent presentations, trauma histories and co-morbid psychiatric conditions. A diagnostic label that is descriptively useful may still be prognostically unstable. And if diagnosis does not reliably predict trajectory, then interventional studies become uninterpretable, as you cannot know who would have done well without the intervention.

The first priority in any research agenda must therefore be classification and natural history.

What happens to contemporary adolescents with gender-related distress who do not receive puberty blockers? How many persist in a trans identity into adulthood? How many desist? How many stabilise without medicalisation? What factors at baseline, age at onset, neurodevelopmental profile, family context, and severity of dysphoria predict outcome?

Remarkably, the United Kingdom already possesses a unique opportunity to begin answering some of these questions. Approximately 9,000 young people passed through the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS)

Long-term outcome tracking of the 9,000 young people seen by GIDS should have been embedded from the start. The Cass Review reported that data linkage was attempted, but adult services did not fully cooperate. This is a serious governance failure, driven by fragmented services, legal complexity and political sensitivity.

For once, the TTE Office finds itself agreeing with Wes Streeting’s approach.

On 26 February 2026, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care laid the Gender Recognition Order 2026 before Parliament to enable a long-planned retrospective data linkage study of individuals referred to the former Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) as children.

The Order, coming into force on 20 March 2026, updates and replaces an earlier 2022 statutory instrument to ensure that information normally protected under the Gender Recognition Act 2004 can be lawfully disclosed specifically for the study’s purposes. The Government emphasised its commitment to high-quality, evidence-based care and to implementing recommendations of the independent Cass Review.

The retrospective study, delivered by NHS England, will analyse routinely collected health data and other national datasets to learn more about the experiences and intermediate outcomes of adults who were children in the GIDS system. It was agreed that all relevant organisations are expected to provide the required data to complete the study

Longitudinal data linkage is essential for high-stakes pediatric interventions. Oncology registries, congenital heart disease audits, and transplant databases are standard practices for understanding disease trajectories. When we make changes to human biology, i.e. the way we develop, tracking outcomes is vital. The lack of this logic basis in gender services from the beginning highlights a systemic failure that can and must be addressed.

In an era of polarised debate, the most radical position may be the simplest: before we prescribe, we must understand. The key test now is whether the mandated linkage study is robust, independent and transparent.

This post, too, was written by two old geezers who were trained to understand the evolution of what they observe

Next up: What the forthcoming linkage study must include to restore confidence.