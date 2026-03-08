At the heart of the gender medicine debate lies a deceptively simple question: what exactly are we treating?

Medicine has historically addressed issues beyond traditional diseases, such as infertility, menopause, erectile dysfunction, and cosmetic reconstruction. The rationale for these interventions is typically based on one of two foundations: either clear evidence of a medical condition or significant clinical distress experienced by the patient. However, when it comes to gender incongruence, these justifications become less stable.

Thanks for reading Trust the Evidence! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Under DSM-5, Gender dysphoria is categorised as a mental disorder, but crucially, it requires clinically significant distress or impairment. The target of treatment is distress, not identity. Under ICD-11, however, “gender incongruence” does not require distress and is no longer categorised as a mental disorder; it is not a physical disease either. It sits in a conceptual grey zone, neither pathology nor purely psychosocial variation, and is classified under “conditions related to sexual health.

So if there is no distress requirement, no physical pathology, and no structural disease process, what is the ontological status of the condition? If the condition is not clearly a disease, what is the precise justification for medical intervention? When medicine alters puberty, fertility potential or lifelong hormonal status, it typically does so to correct pathology. When no pathology exists, the evidentiary threshold must rise. In other words, if you are not correcting pathology, you are modifying development, which shifts the ethical framework.

If gender incongruence is neither a physical pathology nor necessarily a mental illness, we must ask if medicine is the appropriate mechanism as a response?

If the justification for intervention is distress reduction rather than disease correction, then the evidence must demonstrate that the intervention meaningfully reduces distress in a durable way. Without clear natural history data — what happens without intervention — benefit cannot be quantified. Medicalisation without such comparative evidence risks becoming belief-driven rather than data-driven.

Puberty is not a reversible process: bone growth peaks once, fertility windows do not reopen indefinitely, and neurodevelopment continues into early adulthood. Many of these processes occur within specific developmental windows. If altered or suppressed, the body does not simply “restart” from where it left off without consequences. Even if hormone suppression is pharmacologically reversible, the timing of biological maturation may not be. This makes intervention during puberty fundamentally different from treating a stable adult condition.

Informed consent in adolescence is complex, even in conventional disease contexts. When the intervention is framed as aligning the body with identity, rather than correcting pathology, the consent discussion becomes more philosophically loaded. Are we treating illness, or facilitating self-concept? If the latter, then uncertainty about long-term outcomes becomes harder to justify.

A central concern is that medicalisation can reshape the trajectory it purports to address. Historically, some children with early gender incongruence appeared to desist during puberty, which is a biologically and psychologically formative period. If puberty is delayed or altered, developmental pathways may shift. Puberty is not simply physical maturation. It brings: hormonal shifts that influence mood and cognition, sexual orientation consolidation and body image changes. If dysphoria in some children attenuates as puberty unfolds, then pharmacologically suspending puberty could interrupt processes that might otherwise resolve or modify distress.

Without the robust longitudinal follow-up comparing treated and untreated cohorts matched for baseline severity and comorbidity, as outlined in Part 4 cannot determine whether medicalisation is preventing harm or redirecting developmental identity formation

Medicine commands social trust because it operates within clear diagnostic boundaries and evidentiary standards. When those boundaries blur because a condition is neither clearly physical nor clearly psychiatric, medical authority becomes contested. In such environments, research must be exceptionally rigorous, transparent and long-term.

None of this is an argument against compassionate care. Distress deserves a response, but the premise of medicalisation carries obligations. If we intervene without a clear pathology, we must be certain that the benefits outweigh the harms. If we modify development rather than treat disease, we must gather long-term evidence, and if we expand treatment criteria, we must embed outcome tracking from the outset.

However, the real question is whether medicine is the appropriate instrument for every form of human variation, and if it is, under what evidentiary conditions.

When we step beyond treating disease to actively influencing developmental processes, the responsibility to understand the consequences of our actions grows significantly. The challenge is not whether to care. It is whether we are sufficiently certain that medical care is the right tool, and sufficiently disciplined to move beyond the politics and prove it.

This post was written by two old geezers who are not comfortable with medicalisation of everything.