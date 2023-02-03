A122 finally came out earlier this week. I hope no one was holding his/her breath on BBC coverage because, as expected, few of the big media reported its findings. Despite not being press released by Cochrane and not being twinned to an editorial, it got incredibly high coverage in the twittosphere.

The Altmetric (a broad measure of the general interest in an article) is astronomical, and several media outlets wanted to interview me about the “mask review” and its results or “check the facts”.

This is despite the review being over 300 pages long and fronted by a plain language summary written by a very experienced layperson.

I have so far managed to avoid the media circus as I prefer to communicate through TTE, where Carl and I can express ourselves freely and clearly. I have to confess I made an exception for one reporter as I know her well, and s…