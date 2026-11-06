Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
13m

Just reading the headline and even before reading your essay, DTOG, I knew the answer would be "nothing" - and so it proved. Am I shocked by your observations regarding those Ministers disregarding their own government's 'advice' about answering MPs questions? Am I heck - this is how W &W (Westminster and Whitehall) work, only there are just you TOG who actually dare to point it out and hold them to account. Thanks!

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
38m

One can imagine they saw Esther 's name then after the full department eye roll just did a cut and paste job. It really shows their contempt for all of us

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