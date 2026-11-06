Amid increasingly dramatic headlines about “superflu”, “Flunami” and an impending NHS winter crisis, Conservative MP Esther McVey asked ministers fundamental questions about influenza: how is it measured, how are deaths attributed to it, and what evidence underpins the Government’s winter planning?

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McVey submitted several written parliamentary questions on 19 October. Three concerned the distinction between PCR detection and active influenza illness, the contribution of different conditions to excess winter mortality, and the assumptions and uncertainties underlying influenza modelling.

Question: What McVey asked - Parliamentary status

36172: How does UKHSA distinguish PCR detection of influenza from active infection and clinically attributable illness? - Answered 28 Oct by Dame Diana Johnson.

36170: What contribution have influenza, COVID-19 and five other factors made to excess winter mortality over the past five years? - Answered 28 Oct by Dame Diana Johnson.

36173: Will the Government publish influenza modelling assumptions, diagnostic definitions, uncertainty ranges and validation methods? - Answered 28 Oct by Dame Diana Johnson.

Remarkably, all three received identical answers from Health Minister Dame Diana Johnson.

The responses directed McVey to a collection of existing UKHSA surveillance reports, mortality statistics and academic research that did not explain how PCR positivity is distinguished from clinically attributable influenza illness, provide the requested five-year breakdown of mortality, or identify the modelling assumptions and uncertainty estimates used in NHS winter planning.

Two further questions, concerning what constitutes an NHS winter crisis and whether the Government maintains a national Winter Crisis Plan, also received identical responses, this time from Health Minister Karin Smyth. These described NHS escalation procedures and local winter planning arrangements without explicitly defining a national winter crisis.

36164: How does the Government define an NHS winter crisis, and what criteria trigger its declaration? Answered 27 Oct by Karin Smyth.

36167: Does the Department of Health and Social Care maintain a national Winter Crisis Plan? Answered 27 Oct by Karin Smyth.

The Government’s Guide to Parliamentary Work is clear about what constitutes a satisfactory parliamentary answer. Paragraph 213 instructs departments to answer the question actually asked rather than to rehearse existing policy lines. Paragraph 233 states MPs should not be expected to analyse and interpret detailed published statistics solely to determine the answer to their questions.

If the Government’s own guidance requires ministers to answer the question actually asked, why were three substantially different questions answered with precisely the same text?

Parliamentary scrutiny is intended to establish what the Government knows, how it knows it and what decisions follow from that evidence. Ministers’ answers should enable that scrutiny, not leave MPs to reconstruct the answers from a collection of hyperlinks that falls short of the Government’s own guidance on answering parliamentary questions.

Two old geezers wrote this article. Between them, they have enough years to know when a question hasn’t been answered.