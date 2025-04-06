Evidence-Based Medicine: Why it’s Important and why it's Controversial
Kellogg College. Oxford 10 October 2024
Carl and Dr Tom discuss the importance of and the need for Evidence-Based Medicine on conversation with Lucy Johnston.
“Carl and Tom exposed huge evidence gaps and flawed assumptions in what was known as the science. And today they will show us why such limitations matter so much. So I'm just going to ask you first what is evidence-based medicine and why do we need it?”
Enjopy the video.
TTE is a reader-supported publication.
biologyphenom.substack.com reveals what really happened in Scottish care homes - evidence from government Scottish Covid Inquiry.