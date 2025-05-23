Recently, TTE was asked to provide evidence on the health impacts of breast implants to the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) evidence session in the House of Commons on Wednesday, 14 May 2025. You can read more about it on the CEBM website.

During the first panel, MPs on the cross-party committee, chaired by Labour MP Sarah Owen, discuss several issues relating to breast implants specifically. The second panel examined the regulatory framework for all cosmetic procedures, including both surgical and non-surgical procedures.

Long-time readers of TTE will be aware that we have previously written about this issue, and Carl has published several articles on the topic (see here and here). At the time he wrote that ‘Complete and utter confusion now reigns over Poly Implant Prosthèse (PIP) breast implants and what to do.” Not much has changed in the intervening decade

We have posted our evidence submission that contains 10 recommendations. The last one focuses on the issue of informed consent, which we consider currently impossible.

Women And Equalities Select Committee's Call For Evidence On Breast Implants, Cosmetic Surgery, And Patient Safety Submission 452KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Recommendation 10: No breast implants should be used in humans without clear evidence from an updated register, post-marketing surveillance data, and published evidence from approved bodies at the time of approval.

We recommend suspending all insertions of invasive cosmetic devices until these conditions are met, as informed consent cannot be given without this data being accessible to both physicians and recipients.

Consent is a fundamental legal and ethical principle. All patients have the right to be involved in decisions about their treatment and care and to make informed decisions, if possible. The exchange of information between medical professionals and patients is crucial for making informed decisions.

According to GMC guidance, doctors must give consent that includes the potential benefits, risks of harm, uncertainties about and likelihood of success for each option, including the option to take no action. By ‘harm’ we mean any potential negative outcome, including side effects or complications. By ‘harm’, the GMC means any potential negative outcome, including a side effect or complication.