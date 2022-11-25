This week's deaths remained above the 5-year average.

In the week ending 11 November 2022 (Week 45), 11,538 deaths were registered in England and Wales - 7.4 per cent above the 5-year average. The number of deaths is tracking just under 2021 when there were 12,050 deaths in the same week.

So while the authorities ignore the excess, there has been some agitation in the press.

In the Telegraph, Sarah Knapton reported that ‘since the beginning of September, there have been nearly 900 more deaths in people with cancer than would be expected at this time of year.’ having earlier in the month considered ‘some of the unexplained deaths are being caused by collateral damage from the pandemic.’

However, in Scotland, fewer people than normal are dying from cancer.

Reuters report ‘Europe's heatwave may have caused more than 20,000 'excess' deaths.’ The WHO…