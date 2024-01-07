In the week ending 22 December 2023 (Week 51), 13,213 deaths were registered in England and Wales. ONS report this was 594 (4.7%) above their estimated 5-year average (2017 to 2019 and 2021, 2022)

269 deaths mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, 74% (200 deaths) had this recorded as the underlying cause of death,

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Up to week 51 of 2023, 573,851 deaths have occurred—roughly 6,500 more than last year and 19,000 fewer than in the pandemic year 2020.