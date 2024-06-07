This week, David Davis MP tweeted that “the potential link between Covid vaccines and excess deaths needs to be properly investigated.” Now, David may be looking for last-minute votes, but he's forgetting that the current government has already refused to look into the issue
Due to our frustration with the lack of interest in excess deaths, we launched TTE In August 2022, publishing Why it's Time to Investigate Excess Deaths in England and Wales. The signals in the data suggested something wasn’t quite right: excess deaths were 18 per cent above the 5-year average.
By mid-October, deaths were still 17 percent above the average. Therese Coffey, the new Health Secretary, was in post, but she remained ignorant.
But in January 2023, Steve Barclay, The Health Secretary, woke up to the issue. He told Sky News that “it’s extremely complicated as to what the drive of those excess deaths are” and called the year-ending report of the excess deaths “concerning.” Even Owen Jones was aware of the issue: he thought “the excess death rate was at a “disastrous high.”
The Government’s Chief Medical Officer - remember him - considered excess deaths were due to a lack of access to cardiovascular drugs, blood pressure monitoring and cancer services. As we reported, the first two were evidence-free statements.
In May 2023, we published our most-read post of all time, Breaking news: His Majesty’s Government is not going to investigate excess deaths.
The Right Hon. Esther McVey MP continued to ask questions, prompting routine escape and evasion answers from HMG. Along with TTE’s favourite friend, Mr O’Brien MP, HMG announced they have no intention of investigating the causes of excess mortality in England and Wales.
The dial is slowly shifting - Last month, the Australian Senate voted to investigate excess deaths. This week, the Telegraph broke ranks to question whether covid vaccines could be partly to blame for the rise in excess deaths since the pandemic—reports of more than three million excess deaths across Europe, the US and Australia since 2020. As we have consistently reported, The rollout of lockdowns and vaccines did not halt the trend.
Suddenly, it's OK to question the vaccine narrative. The Lancet estimated that vaccinations prevented 19·8 million excess deaths. Mathematical modelling should not be used to justify the policy—the latest report shows the numbers don’t add up.
We’ve continued to bang on about excess deaths: The overcrowded TTE office staff count 35 posts in all, with the term “excess mortality”. We plan to continue, as it’s unclear if the next government will take up the mantle or whether there will be more escape and evasion at Westminster.
This post was written by two old geezers who keep banging on about folks who should not die. All references to Neil O’Brien MP are not casual. We have just been notified that thanks to our persistence in trying to get answers our Order of the Concrete Boots has been upgraded to Boots and Vest.
The CMO wrote a message to us long suffering civil servants a few days ago to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. It’s almost paradoxical that the more anaesthetically anodyne pieces he writes about mental health awareness, the more lucid it becomes that he’s unaware of the mental illness he has caused, or at least has convinced himself we’re not aware.
Besides the injured and bereaved from the jabbatoirs, excess deaths were inflated by his policies eg the sharp increase in alcohol related deaths. He wreaked unforgettable and (almost) inestimable harms on almost everyone who didn’t work in Downing St yet he has temerity to talk about mental health.
I have absolutely no time for people like David Davis who are crawling out of their fallout shelter at this stage. People such as Carl and Tom and Tom and Carl at TTE were sounding the klaxon when it wasn’t merely unpopular to do so; it was potentially career ending.
Almost everyone deserves a chance at an ‘exit ramp’ when they choose the wrong hill to die on, but the longer they leave it, the more they have to do to make up for it. Andrew Bridgen, Sir Christopher Chope and Dr Aseem Malhotra have relentlessly tried to redress any harms to which they inadvertently contributed. It simply won’t do to look over your shoulder as you march into the political wilderness and tentatively express concern.
They should be waking up in the middle of the night, screaming and inconsolable with nightmares about the devastation they’ve passively enabled or actively inflicted. It should feel like ignoring MOT advisories on your corroded brake lines, ignoring an army of mechanics warning you, then killing a pedestrian when your brakes fail, but multiplied by 120,000 or whatever it is who have died since the insidious affair began in 2020.
So little money.....so many folks to compensate; just the Post Office scandal victims (some of whom died awaiting justice) and the infected blood scandal victims (ditto) for a start. One big reason right there why HMG is reluctant to open this particular can of worms.....open it they must, but don't hold your breath. I have 4 members of my family who were harmed in some way by the jabs, from vaccine induced thrombocytopenia to heart failure to blood clots. It's an issue that is truly going under the radar - people don't want to admit that something they willingly took, harmed them. And those are the living injured. Try getting a doctor to admit your loved one died due to the jab.....According to several articles I've read, it's Ultra Processed Food that's killing us all. 😬