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This analysis is heavy on data as there are some interesting issues that can be explored.

In 2020 there were 15,443 deaths in the age category 15 to 44, six percent more than in 2019. The overall number of deaths in England and Wales increased by 14.5 percent compared with 2019. In 2021 there was a further rise of nearly 1,400 more deaths (a 9% rise) compared with the previous year.

These rises are subtle and complex to see in any week of the Florence Nightingale graph.