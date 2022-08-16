Excess deaths show no signs of abating
In the week ending 5 August, deaths were 14.4% above the average in England and Wales
In the week ending 5 August 2022 (week 31), 10,698 deaths were registered in England and Wales, which is 1,350 (14.4%) excess deaths above the five-year average.
Of the deaths registered, 723 involved COVID-19 ( 6.8% of deaths), and 469 were deaths due to COVID-19: 62 fewer than the week before, when 531 deaths were registered and deemed due to COVID-19. For comparison, 1,533 deaths were registered that involved influenza and pneumonia in week 31.
See last week’s post: Why it's time to Investigate Excess Deaths in England and Wales
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