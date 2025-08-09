We initiated TTE by inquiring whether anyone had observed the sustained increase in deaths in England. On 29 July 2022, there were 11,013 deaths, 18% above the five-year average.

In the pandemic, there wasn't a time when we weren’t swimming in death data blamed on Covid. However, in the last three years, analysis of the causes of death has dropped off the radar. Ministers have dodged MPs’ questions through escape and evasion at Westminster.

After the usual winter increase, which peaked in week 3 with ​​14,679 deaths, week 30 of 2025 saw 9,816 deaths registered. The ONS, with its new methods for estimating excess deaths, reports this is 981 fewer than expected or 9.1% lower.

The ONS now has a dashboard for Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, with results for deaths by selected causes. However, it seems the ONS thinks the only cause of deaths worth displaying is influenza or pneumonia or coronavirus.

We previously pointed out that “Influenza and pneumonia (J09-J18 codes) were in the top six leading causes of death in the UK up to 2018.

However, the conflation of pneumonia with influenza is highly misleading, as the yearly influenza deaths are relatively few compared to pneumonia deaths.

We are also at a loss to explain what deaths due to coronavirus mean.

We have also shown that there are at least fourteen different definitions of what constitutes a COVID death. The overall inconsistency in reporting confused the public and resulted in incorrect conclusions about the causes of deaths. Particularly in settings like care homes there is often an absence of contributory or other factors on the death certificate.

To make matters even more confusing, there are four other common circulating coronaviruses, the first of which was discovered in humans in 1961.

The ICD-10 code for COVID-19 deaths is U07.1. Note that U07.1 indicates the COVID-19 virus SARS-CoV-2 has been identified, whereas U07.2 indicates the virus has not been identified. So, which is it?

Since September 2024, the national medical examiner system in England and Wales has been rolling out new rules regarding death certification. All deaths not investigated by a coroner now undergo an independent review by an NHS medical examiner.

Medical practitioners are able to complete a death certificate if they attended the deceased during their lifetime. Previously, cases had to be referred to a coroner if the doctor had not seen the patient within the 28 days prior to death.

While the benefits of this new system aren’t clear, it adds to the layers of NHS bureaucracy and to the costs. NHS England estimated that the cost of the medical examiner system would be £ 56.5 million for 2024/25.

To further add to the layers of complexity and costs, the UKHSA has felt the need to get in on the act of analysing deaths. It currently produces three excess mortality-related products: Weekly all-cause mortality surveillance in England, Annual heat mortality monitoring in England and Annual surveillance of influenza and other seasonal respiratory viruses in the UK. You can also check out the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, which also publishes data on Excess mortality in England.

The TTE office became further concerned when the ONS changed its definitions of excess deaths in 2024. What’s unclear is why it waited till then to make this change.

You have every right to be as confused as the two old geezers on assessing the attribution and causes of deaths. Particularly, given that ONS data were recently considered “nonsense” by the mainstream media.

The office has written more than 45 posts on deaths since its inception, and we consider the current approach to analysing the data to be derisory. The evidence vacuum creates space for various plot and machination theories when deaths increase.

The avalanche of headlines with vague terms like “collapse of the NHS”, “flu and Covid”, “NHS buckles”, further ignores the complex issues that underlie the causes of deaths.

In 2023, the Health Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News that “it’s extremely complicated as to what the drive of those excess deaths are” and called the year-ending report of the excess deaths “concerning.”

So, what happened next? Nothing.

Analysis of age-specific all-cause mortality trends in the UK reveals an increase in all-cause mortality rates for middle-aged adults (30–54 years) starting around 2012. An upward trend that would likely have been reached regardless of the pandemic.

What’s unclear is why we need three different entities to produce outputs for the same data, yet no one in government or the NHS wants to investigate the true causes of these deaths and what is avoidable.

In a well-functioning system, government scientists, equipped with exclusive access to data, would engage in a systematic process of refining, expanding, and rigorously testing hypotheses. This scientific inquiry would involve analysing various factors, such as health trends, environmental influences, and social determinants, to uncover the complex interplay of elements contributing to excess mortality.

Only by gaining a clear understanding of the causes of deaths can we formulate effective interventions and strategies to address and mitigate the impact of excess deaths on the population.

Until that time, we will continue to mismanage our limited resources, pouring cash into the bottomless pit of the NHS. And as the year draws to a close, we’ll find ourselves revisiting the healthcare winter crises, grappling with the consequences of inaction and rising deaths.

Two old geezers who are not yet in the ONS data wrote this post. Yes, we’re back.