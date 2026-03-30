Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra's avatar
Myra
2dEdited

The following paper on LNPs has just (today) been accepted for publication!

I am really chuffed to have played a small role in this (see acknowledgement).

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202511.0517#sec6-preprints-200275

It highlights the potential mechanisms for harm caused by LNPs and the lack of testing especially in Vivo.

This is a link to a lecture by one of the authors of the paper.

https://vimeo.com/1172895558?share=copy

No matter what you think about modRNA vaccines, the idea that these product were injected in people without proper safety data….

Reply
Share
4 replies
jack dowie's avatar
jack dowie
12h

‘This post was written by two old geezers who have tried not to draw conclusions on the risk-benefit of Comirnaty.’ .Intrigued by this guys. (i) It seems to imply that you think public/regulatory decisions should be taken with the support of some form of cost-benefit modelling. Is that inference correct? (ii) I assume that you believe your meticulous documentation of evidence abuse could/would affect the outcome of a properly conducted CBA. Is that assumption correct? If yes to both, who should do the CB modelling and where should the preferences necessary for it come from? Or are these out of the OG’s lane?

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture