After the recaps and summaries on the issue of biodistribution of the Liquid Nano Particles (LNPs) carrying the active principle of Comirnaty, we thought we would give you another update on how far we’ve come in series 9 of pharmacokinetics.

We have constructed an ad hoc list of phases of the production of the LNPs carrying the RNA. We picked one example of the problems we face interpreting what is going on. We will also present evidence that regulators, or at least some regulators, don’t give six Hancocks about all this stuff. Last, we shall make a case of why they should care and why we should all care and try to understand how this stuff works.

We received help from several readers, so this is only some of our production - only the mistakes are ours.