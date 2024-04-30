In the previous posts, we identified the two clinical trials used by Pfizer BionTech to register their product, Comirnaty. The two registration studies were BNT16201 and C4591001.

While BNT16201 was a small trial run by BionTech in Germany, C4591001 was a much larger study that recruited over 40,000 people across three continents. C4591001 provided most of the evidence for the regulators.

In this and the next post we will describe the content of what was trialled: vaccine and placebo.