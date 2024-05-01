In addition to reviewing clinical study reports, we reviewed the vaccine's package inserts of four major regulators: the UK, EU, Canada, and the US, comparing the content of the harms regulator by the regulator.

In the EU and the UK, we reviewed the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which is a vital part of the marketing authorisation of all medicines. It is the basis of information for healthcare professionals on using medicine safely and effectively. As new efficacy or safety data emerge, SmPCs are updated throughout the vaccine's lifecycle. SmPCs are also the basis for preparing package leaflets.

In the US, we analysed the FDA’s vaccine package insert, and for Health Canada, we looked at the Product Monograph and Product label.

These documents are the essential information on medicines that should reach patients. Below are the sources. As we have said, names differ slightly (e.g., Summary of Product characteristics, product label, etc.), but the meat should be the same.

MHRA Gov.uk documents:

Age 12 + Last updated 21/03/2024

Ages 5-11 Last updated 21/03/2024

Ages 6 months to 4 years Last updated 21/03/2024

EMA Europe documents:

Health Canada documents:

FDA documents:

Each of the forthcoming posts will compare what is known about harms according to the latest version. It is a slight deviation from our stated focus of registration evidence up until December 2020, but as we presume the regulators are looking at the same dataset, the differences should be zero or minimal. Either way, they should not be substantial.

We’ve made this post freely available, as everyone who has been vaccinated with Comirnaty should have been aware of their contents.