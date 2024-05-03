In Cominarty 6 and 6a, we pointed out the stark disparity between what the regulators report and what bodies say—we do not know why. We also showed that much of the evidence is limited because pregnant women were not included in vaccine trials, and very few studies report maternal and neonatal outcomes after each dose of the vaccine and according to trimester at vaccination.

However, all is not lost because, in February 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech commenced a global Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnant Women.

The Phase 2/3 trial was a randomized, placebo-controlled, observer-blind study of approximately 4,000 healthy pregnant women over 18 who were vaccinated during 24 to 34 weeks of gestation. The study aimed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of two doses of BNT162b2 or placebo administered 21 days apart (the study identifier is NCT04754594).

In February 2023, the BMJ reported that the results of the trial NCT04754594 (1), which ended in July 2022, had yet to be announced. “When available, the data from this trial will enable women to make more informed decisions about the risk-benefit ratio of vaccination during their pregnancy.” says the rapid response. We’d agree.

So, a year later, we asked where the results were. We could not find any published papers. A search of clinicaltrials.gov with the NCT number takes you to the study.

To Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of BNT162b2 Against COVID-19 in Healthy Pregnant Women 18 Years of Age and Older

The entry was updated to include Outcome Measures and Adverse Events on 30 August 2023. The last update was on 25 October 2023, and the results were returned in November after the quality control review.

Further BMJ rapid responses by Ulrich Keil on November 16, 2021, reports:

“Starting February 2021, the trial (NCT0475459) originally planned to enroll 4000 women between the 24th and 34th week of their pregnancy. However on November 16, 2021, the manufacturer stopped enrollment at only 348 women because pregnant women in the study countries U.S., Spain, Brazil, and South Africa had allegedly already been vaccinated and were no longer eligible for enrollment. Fell et al. provide evidence that this can hardly be the case. In our eyes, with a study size of only 10% of the originally planned participants, the aims of study NCT04754594 as specified in the risk management plan cannot be achieved, “

The numbers in both groups are small, and multiple arms have been reported, so it is impossible to tell whether the results are meaningful. As an example, scroll to near the end of the page, and you’ll come across Preeclampsia, which occurred in 4/161 (2.48%) of the Maternal Participants given BNT162b2 30 mcg in the blinded Phase compared to 2/163 (1.23%) in the placebo group. Vomiting and diarrhoea occur more often, but none of these results are statistically significant due to the small sample size.

We are unsure why this has not been published; however, certain agreements are at the very end of the page point to one of the reasons.

Like with Tamiflu, the only body that has the complete data set are the manufacturers and they will decide if, when and how to publish the results.

The results revealed several discrepancies, with denominators that didn’t match the number of participants—ClinicalTrials.Gov seems to point to this as it states that the Quality Control Review Has Not Been Concluded.

Here at TTE, we are perplexed by the evidence. The regulators are sitting on the fence, and the only trial ever done has been under-recruited and has not been reported in full: the researchers cannot access the data to publish the results. We do not understand the discrepancy between those who promote Cominarty in pregnancy, the regulators’s role and the lack of trial evidence.

So that we are clear, on granting provisional registration in December 2020 EMA had this to say:

