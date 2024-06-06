In our previous post, 11a, we established the importance of understanding the Comirnaty vaccine's effectiveness outcomes for informed decision-making. Now, let's delve into the package inserts to reveal what these five outcomes truly mean.

The patient information leaflet in the UK states, ‘The vaccine stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies and blood cells that combat the virus, thereby offering protection against COVID-19.’ However, it does not elaborate further on the vaccine's effectiveness.

The Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) reports Efficacy for 50% neutralizing antibody titres (NT50), the geometric mean ratio (GMR) and noninferiority based on differences in seroresponse rates.

The population for the primary efficacy endpoint included 36 621 participants 12 years of age and older who did not have evidence of prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 through 7 days after the second dose. At the time of the primary efficacy analysis, participants had been followed for symptomatic COVID-19.

COVID-19 case: For the definition of COVID-19, see Table 4 in the SmPC.

“Confirmed cases were determined by Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and at least 1 symptom consistent with COVID-19 [*Case definition: (at least 1 of) fever, new or increased cough, new or increased shortness of breath, chills, new or increased muscle pain.”

Table 5 adds “new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; diarrhoea; vomiting)” to the above definition, which includes the population during the placebo-controlled follow-up period.

Progressively severe COVID-19 case: The SmPC reports on participants at risk of severe COVID-19 and on the first severe COVID-19 occurrence in participants with or without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The SmPC uses the US FDA’s definition of severe illness from COVID-19 based on the following criteria.

There is a lack of clarity over symptom progression, increasing viral load and the temporal relationship of the events.

COVID-19 Hospital admission: There is no data on confirmed hospital admission. The admission to the intensive care unit forms part of a composite outcome, and the temporal relation of the positive test to the admission is not clear.

COVID-19 Death and ​​All-cause Mortality: In Table 6, death is mentioned once as a composite of severe illness. Nothing is said about COVID-19 deaths or all-cause mortality.

The package insert does not provide sufficient information to make decisions. The SmPC offers a bit more knowledge, but there is still not enough to inform the outcomes that matter. Combining two or more outcomes into a single outcome (the composite for severe illness) is particularly problematic, as the components are unreasonably combined and inconsistently defined. The individual outcomes in the composite vary in severity, which may be misleading because the most important outcome, death, might make a relatively small contribution to the composite.

This post is intended to provide information for decision-making purposes. It was not written by ghostwriters and is not commercially confidential. It is not harmful and will not be deleted automatically. We are not affiliated with any pharmaceutical company, and based on the content of our posts, we have been informed that HMG will not be seeking to employ us on an advisory basis.