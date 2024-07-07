Since publishing our summary of preliminary findings on the pharmacokinetics of Comirnaty (essentially 15 questions), we have received no replies or explanations despite it becoming clear that the vaccine is still heavily promoted.

So, hopefully, to make things simpler, we summed up and shortened the questions. With a bit of luck, someone will respond.

The lipid nanoparticles (LNP) “excipients” ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 are carriers and protectors of the modmRNA they contain. In rats, they are found everywhere.

Does this apply to humans, and if so, what happens to them or their metabolites after repeated exposures, given that previous participation in an investigational study involving lipid nanoparticles was one of the exclusion criteria in trial BNT162-01 ?

(see pdf page 20 of INTERIM CLINICAL STUDY REPORT dated 23 September 2020).

One or more of their ingredients are considered carcinogenic. Are the LNPs carcinogenic or toxic to human genes?

Are the pharmacokinetics of the modmRNA encapsulated in LNPs dependent on the pharmacokinetics of the LNPs?

Why does the MHRA enabler not know anything about the metabolism of the LNPs and modmRNA, vigilance of the Covid vaccine harms or the rate of underreporting potential harms?

Is the enabler investigating reports of irregular menstrual cycles post-vaccination?

There are no published trials of the effects of Comirnaty on pregnant or lactating women, immunosuppressed, bearers of multiple pathologies. All these categories were excluded from registration trial C4591001. In addition, no prophylaxis studies have been carried out.

The data on pregnant women is summarised by the Japanese regulator PMDA.

Why is the vaccine recommended for pregnant or lactating women, immunosuppressed or the bearers of multiple pathologies?

Impersonators did not write this post, which is not commercial in confidence. It is not carcinogenic and will not self-destruct or autodelete. We are not on the payroll of any pharmaceutical company, and given the content of our posts, we have been notified that HMG will award us the order of the concrete trousers. Luca Brazi sleeps with the fishes.

