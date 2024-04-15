Dear readers, as we start meandering through regulatory data from multiple sources we need you to follow the work, comment, criticise whatever.

As you have realised by now, the topic is anything but straightforward. Especially since we will be going beyond single CSRs and into all sorts of other regulatory documents.

We are slightly worried that readers may loose the thread. We are thinking of addressing this risk by making two weekly posts and inserting summary bullets at the end of each post (which will not autodelete).

Any comments?