Change in the US healthcare regulatory system continues to move at a pace.

Yesterday, the US Food and Drug Administration began daily publication of adverse event data from the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS).

And yes, this does represent a “significant step forward.”

For too long, adverse event data has been hidden in the background —a nasty irritant for big pharma sales. Harm in healthcare persists far too long, leading to considerable patient harm.

“Adverse event reporting should be fast, seamless and transparent,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. We agree.

As members of the public, you can view the latest adverse event data on the FAERS Public Dashboard.

We’d be interested in your searches and what you've found.

Two old geezers wrote this post who won’t hold their breath for such initiatives in Europe.

