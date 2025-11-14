Trust the Evidence

Hello Myra, thank you for your comment. This is one of the oldest tricks in the book. "On examination and history you can identify the agent causing the problem". This is sheer nonsense as Call et al showed in review in 2005 and as everyone who has seen a patient knows.

One of the previous generation of KOLs claimed “his” nurses were so experienced they could tell influenza from the rest. This was in the days when there was only influenza around according to the box thinkers.

Keep commenting and keep your chickens, canaries and assorted other birds indoors.

Best, Tom.

"We are left wondering whether the “winter crisis” is an artefact to cover up the systemic problems in the NHS." AND with:

UK government

The 'Regulators'

Food system

Environmental degradation

Global financial system

The imminent end of debt-based fiat currencies for the first time since WWII

Trust in institutions

Trust in media, especially the BBC

Freedom of speech, especially via the internet, social media

No wonder the following are increasingly appropriate:

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary. The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.

H. L. Mencken (1880-1956)

"The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging." UK Behavioural Insights Team, March 2020

The simple act of the ordinary brave man is not to participate in the lies.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918 – 2008)

Tom and Carl, you are to the Government Fearhose what foam is to an aircraft fire. Thank you for all your work.

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
