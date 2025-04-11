A recent issue of the Disinformation Chronicle discussed the relationship between shootings with firearms and exposure to psychotropic drugs in minors.

The issue is partly mired in the usual politics as Secretary Kennedy first raised it, and then it was summarily dismissed as “absurd” by an authoritative academic.

Share

TTE is not interested in politics, as our readers well know. We are interested in evidence and asking whether this null hypothesis is testable. If so, how?

To keep the issue focused, let’s look at the situation in the US. The FBI defines an active shooter as “an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area.” Implicit in this definition is that the subject’s criminal actions involve the use of firearms”.

An important issue that is widely covered each time by the media. So much so that in 2013, US President Obama initiated a mandate for federal investigation of mass shootings. As a consequence, the FBI produces annual and consolidated reports.

For example, here is the FBI - Sourced map for active shooting incidents between 2000 and 2013:



Although not equivalent to US casualties on D Day, the toll is disturbing; as is the FBI definition because it signifies acts of uncontrolled extreme violence against harmless victims (including law enforcers) and by reflex on their families and communities.

Honing in on just the youth element, the news is even more concerning:

In 2020–21, there were a total of 41 school-associated violent deaths in the United States, which included 20 homicides and 17 suicides. Of these 41 school-associated violent deaths, 11 homicides and six suicides were of school-age youth (ages 5–18). From 2000 through 2022, there were 328 casualties (131 killed and 197 wounded) in active shooter incidents at elementary and secondary schools and 157 casualties (75 killed and 82 wounded) in active shooter incidents at postsecondary institutions.

Yet, given the issue's importance, you might expect a substantial research literature examining the problem. Well, you’d be wrong. A Quick search of PubMed reveals only 32 case-control studies and four linked to the use of psychotropics.

The biomedical literature on psychotropic drugs is heavily polluted by reporting bias to the point that one infamous trial of the use of the drug paroxetine in adolescents required publicly restoring to its original condition. A re-analysis by independent researchers showed increased suicidal ideation and behaviour disorders after administration of paroxetine to 275 adolescents with major depression of at least eight weeks in duration compared to Imipramine (which caused cardiovascular harms instead). The original publication overhyped benefits and underrepresented harms - a recurring problem. Paroxetine is a best seller drug by SmithKline Beecham (subsequently GlaxoSmithKline), funders of the original trial and ghostwritten publication.

The topic of gun crime is worth investigating and should not be dismissed summarily.

The question then becomes: how? I propose a large, well-funded case-control design.

There are several reasons why I have chosen this design. The facts have happened, the shots fired, and the dead are dead. So, we start with a retrospective design. The focus, though, is not on the deaths but the histories of the shooters. Are there recognisable trends? The study question is: is there an association between the assumption of psychotropic drugs within 8 weeks of the incident and of at least 6 months duration and causing of harms and the actions of active shooting?

Focusing on minors or youngsters, we can put an age limit, say, of up to the age of 21.

Next, a frame is constructed from which active shooters (cases) and several controls are identified. The shooter (cases) identification is not random, but the controls are. These can be subjects matched by age, gender, social class, and educational achievements to the cases, taken from the same setting, a near setting, and progressively distant geographical settings. The stats folk will decide the exact number.

Then, the lead scientist and his/her statistician conceal the case and control status. They anonymise and apply a blind by identifying them only by a code. YYY and XXX or any fancy code like 007. The codes are only accessible to those with a key.

Next, the other half of the research team assesses exposure to drugs and the history of all the YYYs and XXXs without knowledge of their status: shooter or control?

After that, you put the two together in a series of both binary (e.g. exposure to psychotropic drugs yes/no) and continuous data (e.g. length of exposure to psychotropic medications) sheets. You get the statisticians to do their gizmos and produce odds ratios for a subanalysis by gender, age, institution, type of psychotropic drugs, setting and so on.

Once all this is done with beautiful tables with lots of numbers, comes the grand finale: you remove the blind and see whether the data speaks to you of an association and its strength.

Case controls are beautiful, complex retrospective studies which can give answers (think of smoking and lung cancer). Such a study can be done, especially with US HHS muscle and should be done in collaboration with law enforcers, healthcare workers and pharmacologists.

I will ask Carl to critique my idea and, who knows, the final product may be sent to the US as a suggestion. Now readers: it is your chance to comment, but please stay focussed.





This post was written by an old geezer who thinks case-control studies are a powerful epidemiological tool, if properly designed and conducted.





