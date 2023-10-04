Well, it now looks as if the grandees are turning against each other. Rishi Sunak, as we reminded our readers, stated to the Spectator that not even Cabinet Ministers were aware of the rationale for the toxic cocktail of evidence-free restrictions imposed on the nation.

Now, Sir Patrick Vallance is accusing politicians of cherry-picking the science. Apparently, the diary he kept will be produced at the Hallet Enquiry. So, who do you believe? Sir Patrick used some pretty strong words to describe the former Prime Minister, and incidentally, a registered medical practitioner should not use words such as “bipolar” as an insult. Mental illness is no joke, especially for those whose conditions were caused or triggered by the three Ronnies’s restrictions. So why was Sir Patrick always standing up like a stalwart at the three Ronnies show every night? Why did he not resign if the government was running amok with the advice? Two metres, rule of six, night curfews, see granny in the garden and …