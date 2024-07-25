Share Trust the Evidence

“This is a disease that is so dangerous and so infectious that without drastic measures to check its progress it would overwhelm any health system in the world. I have used the Italian health system, it is excellent, and the problem is not the health system, it’s the numbers of sufferance.”

“That is why we announced the steps yesterday that we did – advising against all unnecessary contact – steps that are unprecedented since World War II.”

“Blimey,” said Dom,” it's a good job I got my eyesight checked recently.”

“We must act like any wartime government and do whatever it takes to support our economy.”

“Does that mean getting rid of Rishi before he gets rid of you, Bozza?”

“Yes, this enemy can be deadly, but it is also beatable,”

“Are you sure about that, Boris? Have you read the plan?” Asked Dom.

“We know how to beat it and we know that if as a country we follow the scientific advice that is now being given we know that we will beat it.”

“Have you been drinking again,” asked Dom. “Next you'll be telling me it’s the modellers in charge.”

“They are Dom,” said Boris.

“And however tough the months ahead we have the resolve and the resources to win the fight.”

“So, exactly why are we hiding out in the Churchill war rooms then?”

“Well, Dom its the only place you can have a drink these days without getting caught.“

The italics are part of the transcript of the speech delivered by the Prime Minister on March 17, 2020.