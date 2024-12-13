After defining what we think the UKHSA bought, we thought we’d ask for confirmation from the horse’s mouth. Here is a list of FOI questions we have sent in blocks to the UKHSA.

Their format is short and focused to maximise the chance of an honest answer. They are in 6 blocks to avoid the requests being denied because finding the information would cost too much money. The cost limit is £450.

We have hyperlinked the request and would ask you to sign in to WhatDo TheyKnow (WDTK), follow the request, receipt, and perhaps the answer.

Note: The numbers in this post are sequential to the questions but on the WDTK platform they are renumbered as each request is a stand alone.

Dear UKHSA,

With reference to your recent announcement of the purchase of more than 5 million doses of H5 influenza vaccine from CSL Sequirus UK Ltd, I have the following questions:

Summary:

Information on the purchase of influenza H5 vaccine or platform

Question 1

1a. Is it a single vaccine or a mock prepandemic platform, and what is the composition of the vaccine/platform?

1b. What is the name of the product?

1c. Does it contain an adjuvant? If so, which adjuvant(s)?

Summary:

Performance of the purchased influenza H5 vaccine or platform

Question 2

2a. What is the effectiveness profile of the H5 vaccine/platform?

2b. What is the harm profile of the H5 vaccine/platform?

2c. What is the field effectiveness of the vaccine/platform?

2e. Please provide me with a copy of the risk-benefit assessment

Summary:

Indications of the purchased influenza H5 vaccine or platform

Question 3

3a. What is the UKHSA proposing to recommend for pregnant women?

3b. Can you provide us with the safety data for pregnant women for the H5 vaccine/platform?

Summary:

Properties of the purchased influenza H5 vaccine or platform

Question 4

4a. What is the shelf-life of the vaccine/platform?

4b. If less than one year, what is the rationale for stockpiling or procuring the vaccine/platform?

4c. Did you deviate from the guidance that providers should have no more than two to four weeks’ supply of vaccines at any one time?

4d. If you have purchased a platform, is the purchase rationale to keep the production lines open?

4e Why purchase a limited quantity of insufficient vaccines for the whole UK?

4f. Can you supply the modelling and the assumptions to underpin purchasing vaccines to cover 7.3% of the UK population?

Summary:

Costs of the purchased influenza H5 vaccine or platform

Question 5

5a. What is the total cost of the contract?

5b. How long does the contract last for?

5c. Please provide me with a copy of the purchase contract

5d. Please provide me with a copy of your cost-effectiveness analysis or scenario providing the rationale for the purchase.

Summary:

Attribution of influenza H5N1 infection

Question 6

6. Given that you have evaded answering Lee Edwardes question (your ref: 01/04/23/LD/1 dated 3 May 2023) , can you now explain how you define an infectious case of influenza H5N1? Specifically, what Cycle Threshold do you propose using to estimate viral load and/or infectiousness?

This post was written by two old geezers who want answers to their questions and won't take obfuscation, secrecy or commercial in confidence as an excuse to keep them in the dark.