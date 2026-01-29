This is the first of a series of posts summarising our efforts to clarify how our money is spent by those in power across the topics we have covered in TTE. We start with the infamous Test and Trace programme, which sucked up 37 billion Pounds and delivered, we are not sure what.

Share Trust the Evidence

A myriad of contracts were issued by the UK’s DHSC, so we picked a few to see what had happened to our cash. We covered some of the issues in the Unpeeling the Fluff series, starting here:

Here we go.

Test and Trace contracts

21 June 2025 - To the DHSC

FOI Reference: 1616908, FOI 1619703; FOI 1619704; FOI 1621888; FOI 1623698

Question: Quantify the benefits of sundry Test and Trace Covid 19 contracts.

Response: 21 July 2025:

“You may wish to submit your requests to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), as in October 2021, UKHSA took over responsibility from DHSC for information relating to the NHS Test and Trace programme”.

Follow-up request to the UKHSA as per the DHSC response.

23 July 2025 to the UKHSA

FOI - Unreferenced

Question: “Quantify the benefits of sundry Test and Trace Covid 19 contracts. “Please avoid giving process-based answers, such as building IT clouds and the number of lateral flow tests stocked. How was the taxpayers’ health improved by the monies spent?”

Response 23 September 2025:

“Your request was initially submitted under the Freedom of Information Act. However, as it does not constitute a request for recorded information held by UKHSA, it does not fall within the scope of the Act. Accordingly, your request has been forwarded to our Enquiries team for a response.”

“We would like to first of all address the point in relation to the beneficiaries of the work we do as an agency. It is not exclusive to any specific demographic, but in fact benefits and is inclusive of every single member of our population. Please see link to our remit letter that outlines how the work we do directly benefits the public and their health: [1]UKHSA priorities in 2024 to 2025 - GOV.UK. Further information on how we work to make the nation’s health secure can be found at the following link: [2]UKHSA: What we do - GOV.UK”

Donate to TTE

The TTE Office Translation Service: Unintelligible gibberish that sends us round the garden path. From one agency to another, in the hope that we will give up, as they dodge the question and pass the buck.

The reluctant conclusion we draw from this smokescreen is that neither the issuing authority (DHSC) nor the executor (UKHSA) has the foggiest idea what bangs we got for our bucks. The answer is: throw (other people’s) cash at the problem. By the way, what’s the question?

This post was written by two old taxpayer geezers.