Tom Jefferson
3h

Hi Verner, I too am over 70 and curious to know if you were given any other reason, apart from our age to deny your request.

Is this a new condition? The taxpayers’ knackers’ yard syndrome?

Tomoldgeezer.

Verner Wheelock
4h

Just to put things in perspective. I have recently requested a routine health check from my GP to assess my HbA1c and Triglycerides (TG). This has been refused because, so I am told, NHS England has decided that these will no longer be provided for those over 70 years old!

It looks like so many £Billions have been poured down the drain on useless projects, that there is nothing left for the basics.

