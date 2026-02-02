It’s time to report the outcomes of our FOI requests for Pfizer BioNTech’s Comirnaty Covid 19 vaccine.

23 December 2025 - Direct email to NHS England

FOI Reference: FOI-2512-2289218 NHSE:0793165

Question: Coverage by first and subsequent doses of Comirnaty in 2021 – 2022

Response: 22 January 2026. “NHS England holds this information. From 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2022, a total of 21,949,148 first and 59,113,670 subsequent COVID doses of the Comirnaty vaccine were administered, for a total of 81,062,818 doses during that period.

Data notes: The vaccination figures include the following Comirnaty variations: Comirnaty 10 (5-11), Comirnaty 3 (THREE) (6m-4y), Comirnaty 30, Comirnaty 30 (JN.1), Comirnaty 30 (XBB.1.5), Comirnaty BA1 and Comirnaty BA4-5.”

23 December 2025 to MHRA

FOI reference: FOI2025/01325

Request: Reports of lymphopenia by duration after exposure to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine PrifzerBioNTech Comirnaty from licensing in 2021 to the end of 2024. We know you hold data for a subset of 216 participants from the registration trial BNT162b1, and the dataset includes lymphocyte counts reported by dose, age (old or young), and assessment date. To facilitate your work, the relevant clinical study report file is 125742 S1 M5 5351 Bnt162 01 Interim3 Lab Measurements. We would like to see your follow up of this important issue, augmented by the Yellow Card System.

Response: 26 January 2026 “To view the iDAP for a COVID-19 vaccine of interest, please scroll down the webpage to the ‘Browse A-Z’ section. Then select “C”, and below that “Co”. This will display the full list of COVID-19 vaccines. Once you have navigated to the COVID-19 vaccine IDAP of interest, you can view any reactions of interest for this vaccine by navigating to the “Total Reaction Profile” page. For reports referring to lymphopenia, you can filter on the “System Organ Class” “Blood and lymphatic system disorders”. Within the “Reactions by System Organ Class table”, you can then expand the row for “White blood cell disorders”, followed by the row for “Leukopenias” to navigate to “Lymphopenia”.

You can also further filter this information by year received in the box on the left-hand side of the profile”.

24 December 2026 to MHRA

FOI reference: FOI2025/01326

Request: All reports of myocarditis and pericarditis outcome (death or other) after exposure to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine PrifzerBioNTech Comirnaty from licensing in 2021 to the end of 2024. We are sure you hold this information as both conditions are recognised harms of the vaccine.

Response: Pending

Let’s leave the pending request to one side for now.

You may be asking why we made the first two requests - explanations in the next post.