We covered the regulatory evidence of the licensing of Comirnaty in a series of posts kicked off by one of our readers’ observations. We linked the evidence to the MHRA secret committee’s deliberations on the potential harms of all Covid vaccines in the MHRA Papers series.

In three posts, we raised the issue of post-vaccination lymphopenia. A post-vaccination drop in lymphocyte counts affected a subset of trial participants.

The content of the three posts is confusing, reflecting our efforts to piece together a fragmented data set from multiple sources.

However, our bottom line was:

‘We showed that in a highly selected population according to PfizerBioNTech’s own dataset, 4.6% of recipients had a sustained drop in lymphocytes, our first guardians against viral infections. Additionally, in 57 participants, the reference range was dropped, making the results “normal”, i.e. within the reference range.’

The data on lymphopenia came from a phase I trial, as we could not find any further testing reported in the following mega registration trial. This population was aged 18 and above and was in good health.

Lymphopenia, transitory or not, was not mentioned by the secret committee, so we went to the Yellow Card System (YCS) and got the tables for the system order class (SOC), blood and lymphatic disorders, for January 2021-December 2022:

We went deeper, looking at reactions, not reports and looked at lymphopenia specifically:

For all age groups for the same period, 9 reactions and no deaths. Restricting the search to those aged 20 plus makes no difference.

So in England, 81 million Comirnaty doses of all types to all age groups led to 9 yellow card reactions of lymphopenia with no fatalities.

However, we previously showed that 4.6% of participants tested 28 days after vaccination had lymphopenia in the phase I trial of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine.

Given 81 million doses, we might expect approximately 3,726,000 reactions of lymphopenia. Even if you halve these numbers (for the repeat dose), something is not right, especially since YCS covers the whole UK and our denominators only refer to England, which leads to an underestimation of the discrepancy.

Don’t even ask us about the safety set, which included 216 participants with lymphocyte data showing that on day 8, 18 had lymphopenia (8.3%).

The other problem is that the MHRA FOI team were asked to interpret the data in the context of the available registration data cited in the request, but they didn’t do so.

Should we request an internal review of the MHRA response, given the lack of an answer?

This post was written by two old taxpayer geezers who think that maybe “something is not right” is the understatement of the year.