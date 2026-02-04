FOI Requests by TTE - Nos 4
A round-up of the FOI requests we’ve made since the summer
This one is for Gwen.
As suggested, we have requested an Internal Review of the response we received regarding the lymphopenia reaction to exposure to the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty.
We have summarised the request and our considerations on the response received in:
Nos 3
Here is the text of the Internal Review request:
We will update you on the response.
This post was written by two old taxpaying geezers.
Sorry guys, I know this is completely off piste and apologies for me not being able to accurately correct the formatting nevertheless I think it makes interesting reading. I hope you agree with me.
Vaccinations, like fast food, now being brought direct to your door to make sure you get your fair share for your child. Another Wes Streeting initiative! First big change in 10 years in childhood vaccines is the addition of the chickenpox vaccine to the MMR vaccine.
However some concerns are being expressed that this may not be a good idea”…… chickenpox vaccine is now being added to the MMR schedule, fully aware that this combination will cause around one in 3,000 children to suffer a febrile seizure when having them separately does not. Because the chance of benefit and of risk are both quite low, the chance that any child who is harmed would have been one that benefited is also very low. “Hart 31/1/26
https://hartuk.substack.com/p/a-farewell-to-medical-ethics?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=1612159&post_id=186442058&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_content=watch_now_button&r=18um7s&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
Chickenpox joins the routine schedule
Starting 1 January 2026, the NHS is adding varicella (chickenpox) to the standard childhood vaccination schedule. Instead of the familiar MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella), children will now be offered a four-in-one vaccine: measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox). This move follows recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and is designed to reduce incidence of varicella infection and the serious complications which can follow. Varicella (chickenpox) is a common childhood infection and most children will recover in a few weeks, but it can cause serious complications for some children and vulnerable adults, particularly pregnant women. By rolling out the MMRV vaccine, the NHS aims to reduce transmission, protect children from illness, giving them the best protection and to support parents who would otherwise miss work to care for children while they were unwell. 26 November 2025.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/vaccine-update-issue-365-november-2025/vaccine-update-issue-365-november-2025
Young children in England are set to get their vaccines brought to them at home, after the government confirms a new pilot to boost falling vaccination rates. The move targets families who can’t make GP appointments because life is busy, money is tight or support is thin, says the government. Health Secretary Wes Streeting, said: 'Every parent deserves the chance to protect their child from preventable diseases, but some families have a lot going on and that can mean they miss out.'Health visitors will go door-to-door and offer routine childhood jabs on the spot. The new Two million scheme rolls out in 12 areas in January and will run across London, the Midlands, the north east and Yorkshire, the north west and the south west. 13 January 2026
https://www.netmums.com/child/child-health/child-health-checks-and-immunisations/children-to-get-vaccinated-at-home-as-the-nhs-goes-door-to-door-after-1-in-5-children-start-school-unprotected
