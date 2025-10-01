On September 9, 2025, the pharma giant published a communique, “Pfizer Upholds Commitment to Transparency and Shares Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccination in Pregnant Women.”

The two old geezers took a closer look at the content.

A US judgment prompted Pfizer’s commitment to transparency following a legal challenge against the US FDA, as we have reported on multiple occasions.

Then comes Pfizer’s statement:

The statement is based on three references.

Reference 1 is to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 23 studies of different designs by Prasad et al.

The credibility is undermined by its report of a 90% reduction in infection after the second dose. The review cites RT-PCR as proof of infection but does not report the cycle threshold or any other credible measure of viral load; hence, infectivity remains unproven. As we now know, even Pfizer doesn’t claim an effect of its vaccine on transmission.

The authors also caution that many studies failed to report outcomes based on vaccine type, the trimester of vaccination, or the number of doses received. Additionally, they noted that most of the literature reviewed (aside from vaccine trials) was found to carry some risk of bias, and there were significant differences in outcomes among the various studies.

Reference 2 in the Pfizer pile is a US CDC narrative review by Fleming-Dutra et al., which includes most of the studies cited in the Prasad et al. paper. There is no quality assessment of the cited studies, as is often the case with most CDC outputs.

The third reference is a CDC advisory webpage with a publication date of September 10, the day after the Pfizer announcement.

As an aside, at the end of the advisory, there is a link to a guide for testing for COVID-19, which forgets to explain to readers the shortcomings of all the types of tests proposed (antigen or PCR).

Further down, Pfizer states,

“Likewise, research by an independent group using a multinational real-world evidence analysis involving 343,066 infants, found COVID-19 vaccination during the first trimester, the time period when most congenital malformation occur [6], was not associated with the risk of congenital anomalies. [7]”

Reference 7 is a study by Magnus et al, which concludes: “Covid-19 infection and vaccination during the first trimester of pregnancy were not associated with risk of congenital anomalies.” You will note the slightly different take-home message from Pfizer’s sentence and the authors’ conclusions.

Magnus et al. acknowledge several limitations. The analysis focuses only on live births because stillbirths were excluded due to inadequate recording of congenital anomalies; they lacked information on fetal deaths or induced abortions in certain countries. Additionally, differences in testing strategies affected the ability to identify infected women.

The Pfizer statement concludes the evidence description, stating:

“As part of the study, participants received a COVID-19 vaccine or placebo at 24 to 34 weeks of gestation. The study found congenital anomalies reported in 8 out of 156 vaccinated [controlled arm] participants and 2 out of 159 unvaccinated [placebo] participants. This incidence is within the range observed in the general population, and events were not deemed to be vaccine related.5 Likewise research by an independent group using a multinational real-world evidence analysis involving 343,066 infants, found COVID-19 vaccination during the first trimester, the time period when most congenital malformation occur [6], was not associated with the risk of congenital anomalies. [7]”

This statement is based on the Pfizer trial NCT04754594, in healthy pregnant women 18 years of age and older”. TTE reported on the delay in making results available (they remain unpublished) and the shrinking of the enrolment from 4,000 women to 400.

As readers of the Comirnaty series are aware, pregnant women were excluded from the registration trial.

So, while Magnus et al. reported that COVID-19 infection and vaccination during the first trimester of pregnancy were not linked to a higher risk of congenital anomalies. Prasad et al. reported that SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy can lead to devastating effects, including higher rates of hospitalisation, maternal mortality, stillbirth, and preterm birth.

So which is it to be?

This inconsistency highlights the limitations of observational data and underscores the importance of focusing on randomised trial data.

And this is where it gets seriously concerning.

In NCT04754594, congenital anomalies were reported in 8 out of 156 vaccinated [controlled arm] participants and 2 out of 159 unvaccinated [placebo] participants.

Leaving aside the fact that the manufacturers did not test the vaccine’s potential teratogenicity or toxicity on foetuses in the first 23 or 26 weeks of pregnancy, the strength of the association between congenital anomalies and Comirnaty exposure is alarming—a fourfold increase.

If TTE were presented with these results in a blinded trial steering committee, we’d probably stop the trial or, at the very least, unblind it.

Pfizer attempts to explain this away by stating that the “incidence is within the range observed in the general population, and events were not deemed to be vaccine related.” They provide further distractions by pointing to real-world evidence analysis.

However, this explanation won’t cut it.

According to Pfizer’s own data, you need to vaccinate 26 women to have one congenital anomaly. The lack of statistical significance is due to the shrunken denominator. You would need only one more anomaly to tip the scales into significance.

Acting on the precautionary principle, we suggest women of reproductive age consider their options carefully.

This post was written by two old geezers who read and check, and would like to think they are performing a public service.