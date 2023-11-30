In response to The Hallett Inquiry - Eminence-based medicine Part 4, Daniele wrote:

as a reactive measure, with questionable efficacy, lockdowns seem useless. by the time you realize you need to lockdown, people might have changed their behavior and naturally limit the spreading. impressive also the tunnel vision with lack of considerations for all the other aspects of social and economic life; supposed experts focusing only on what is seen and missing everything that goes “unseen."

This is a partial view (I am not great paparazzo) of Heathrow terminal 5 in the afternoon of 7 March 2020.