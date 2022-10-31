Dear readers, we have come to a stage in our reconstruction of the events of 2020 and following where we feel we need to point out a few things.

First, we have been recording and reporting our work or understanding of other researchers. We have tried to keep the interpretation separate from the facts we have gleaned. Sometimes this has not been easy. An excellent example is the poor and chaotic quality of contemporary studies on viral transmission. We genuinely struggled to make sense of them until we produced our compass.

Second, as with the timeline, we believe that we must record as much as possible of what went on for posterity, hoping that the catastrophic mistakes are not repeated in future. In this way, the suffering will not have been in vain.

Third, while challenging to record, the subtle nature of some events and changes must be committed to the record. An example of this is the initial misuse of PCR which few clinicians now would accept on its own as synonymous with contagious…