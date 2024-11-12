In military history, a square formation has been one of the ways infantry defends itself against cavalry assaults, all around the colours and the commanders with weapons splayed to repel attacks.

We have watched and been fascinated by the various ways in which those responsible for the recent social and economic butchery have sought to defend their actions.

The more powerful have sought to deny the imposition of their will on the populace.

WHO’s Dr Tedros now says, "The WHO did not impose anything on anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic—not lockdowns, not mask mandates, not vaccine mandates.”

Yet back in 2020, the WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 - 16 March 2020 said:

“But we have not seen an urgent enough escalation in testing, isolation and contact tracing – which is the backbone of the response” and then adds “As I keep saying, all countries must take a comprehensive approach. But the most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is breaking the chains of transmission. And to do that, you must test and isolate.”

What are we now to believe?

Were such firm and sweeping statements, which ascribe certainty to testing, transmission, and isolation of huge numbers of “positives,” simply to be disregarded by governments? In reality, they were used to support policy and discredit individuals who questioned the validity of the statements and the evidence they were based on.

Of course, you were not forced to be vaccinated or wear a mask, but you had to comply if you wanted to go anywhere or do anything. Your children had to go to school, the alternative being more isolation, so of course, they (and you) got vaccinated, kept their distance, and wore tissue around their faces.

When the WHO changed its advice on face masks, saying they ‘should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of coronavirus,’ what should we now think?

Do these folks understand their job and responsibilities when it comes to giving healthcare advice? Does the WHO Director-General believe that it was OK to urge the world to “Test Test Test,” without facing the consequences of his pronouncements?

These folk are rallying in a square, but it’s going to be difficult in the long run to escape what they did and said—and they are still at it.

In his latest utteration, Tedros says the WHO’s “job is to support governments with evidence-based guidance advice.”

However, are any of our readers aware of a plan to fill the many evidence gaps in the 200-odd measures that were implemented?

This post was written by two old geezers who, when they hear or see Dr Tedros, run, run, run. The old geezers apologise for the repetition of the clip, it is intentional as it is one of the most important demonstrations of why these public health bodies have lost the trust of the populace, those they are supposed to serve.



