Fifty years ago, Frances Kelsey revolutionised the regulation of prescription drugs. As a new FDA employee, she reviewed Kevadaon, known as thalidomide. She questioned the drug's safety: "It just came with so many extravagant claims that I didn't believe," she said.

Kelsey took a stance against inadequate testing and corporate pressure, refusing to approve thalidomide’s release in the US. Her stance came in the first month of her job at the FDA; it was her first assignment. In 1960, Kelsey was concerned by data suggesting dangerous side effects in those who took the drug repeatedly.

"We were concerned about the non-absorption," said Kelsey.

"That you could give enormous amounts, both to animals and humans, without toxicity. We felt that there might be conditions, illnesses, or other drugs that might change the absorption, and toxic effects might appear."

"The clinical reports were more on the nature of testimonials, rather than the results of well-designed, well-executed studies,"

But Kelsey persisted in asking the company for further data:

"I think I always accepted the fact that one was going to get bullied and pressured by industry," said Kelsey. "It was understandable that the companies were very anxious to get their drugs approved."

The Richardson-Merrell company that submitted the FDA application were eager to get the drug to market before Christmas.

"They were particularly disappointed because Christmas is apparently the season for sedatives and hypnotics (sleeping pills). They kept calling me, and then just came right out and said, 'We want to get this drug on the market before Christmas, because that is when our best sales are, " said Kelsey.

In December of 1960, the BMJ published a letter from a UK doctor who reported cases of peripheral neuritis in patients taking the drug for a long time.

Kelsey asked for further data: she suspected nerve damage could also affect the developing foetus. She was right: European doctors began reporting severely deformed babies with a condition known as phocomelia.

By November 1961, a German paediatrician determined the cause as thalidomide. In March 1962, Richardson-Merrill withdrew its application.

Kelsey actions were vital in preventing the severe adverse consequences of thalidomide.

The effect in America was stunning: It was no surprise, therefore, that in 1962, President John F. Kennedy awarded Kelsey the President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service.

It prompted JFK to increase funding for drug regulation, require clinical trials for drug approval, and establish administrative safeguards to prevent such actions from happening again.

The new regulations required that drugs be shown to be both safe and effective, informed consent be obtained when used in clinical trials, and adverse reactions be reported to the FDA.

We and other researchers have shown repeated breaches of these principles from devices such vaginal mesh to “miracle” drugs such as Tamiflu/oseltamivir or Sodium Valproate, and we are currently aghast at regulatory inaction on claims or use of Comirnaty in pregnant women, immunosuppressed folk or those at micro risk of anything. The latter under the guise of saving granny from little Jane passing on Covid.

Where are the modern-day Kelseys when you need them? Her diligence and persistence in the face of pressures to stand aside - and JFK's recognition of her work - are the opposite of the impotence of today's regulators.

