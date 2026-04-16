Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
5h

Thanks for this very interesting analysis! It seems to me that at the time of Beveridge his model might well have been 'better' than Bismarck's, however just as here so in all the other 'models' the societal 'present' is conveniently overlooked. This 'present' means that there are now far too many 'health consumers' using whichever system without having contributed one single penny. This, as the wading-in politicians have it, is equitable and thus perfectly good.

Perhaps I might offer a cheeky proposal for a 'novel' system: to go back to the past, i.e. the just appearing communist China, where the 'barefoot doctors', i.e. paramedics with a few traditional herbs and treatments, were all the health system needed: cheap and definitely equitable - and as we know from the population increases, people survived and thrived ...

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Myra's avatar
Myra
4h

I like your idea of cluster RCTs in terms of running the health care system.

How much analysis has been done already of the different models in the different countries?

My only experience of the healthcare in France was when a friend fell and needed an x-ray. She was informed by the hotel reception not to go to the community hospital as she would be there all day, but instead to go to a private clinic: she did, was seen immediately, x-ray, cast and the total cost to her was €140.

I have this sneaky feeling that any healthcare system cannot continue to provide all for everyone. The level of costs in terms of equipment, drugs and labour to perform well is maybe simply too high?

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