A new Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) report has landed at a politically convenient moment. Its headline claim—that there is “no evidence” social health insurance (SHI) systems outperform tax-funded ones—has already been seized upon by Wes Streeting as a defence of the status quo.

He welcomed the report and used it to defend the NHS model, saying it “dispels the myth that insurance-based healthcare systems are more efficient.”

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But beyond the foreword, a more uncomfortable truth emerges: the NHS is underperforming on almost every meaningful metric, and the reasons apparently have little to do with its funding model and everything to do with how it has been run.

On treatable mortality, the gold-standard measure of whether a health system saves lives it ought to save, the NHS ranks second worst among comparable countries, beaten only by the United States. In acute care, including survival after heart attacks, the UK again lags the average. Waiting times? Persistently poor. Capacity? Well below par, with fewer beds and diagnostic machines than comparable systems.

The NHS invests around 0.4 per cent of GDP in capital—roughly half the international average. This translates directly into crumbling estates, outdated scanners, and bottlenecks that clinicians cannot work around, however hard they try. You cannot expect to run a modern health system on Victorian infrastructure and expect Scandinavian outcomes.

And yet, in the same breath, we are told that the model is not the problem, and that there is no evidence that alternative systems do better.

The “no evidence” claim rests not on a systematic review of the literature, but on a selective comparative analysis of OECD indicators. What we have here is closer to a descriptive exercise dressed up as a definitive conclusion. It tells us that variation within systems is large, but not why, and not whether certain institutional features consistently perform better when properly controlled for.

More importantly, the framing obscures what the report itself shows. Social health Insurance systems tend to have more capital, more equipment, and greater capacity. They often deliver faster access. Tax-funded systems like the NHS, by contrast, tend to be leaner administratively and more equitable.

In other words, two systems can perform “similarly” on aggregate metrics while one is structurally better equipped to invest and expand. And that is precisely the point this government is missing in the current debate.

The report says the NHS tends to perform well in limiting out-of-pocket costs, but how can it be more equitable without access? A system that is free at the point of use but fails to deliver timely care is not equitable in any meaningful sense.

This is the key. Beveridge designed a system based on need: those with greater need come first (a sort of social variation on Larrey’s triage principles).

But if there is no access, need is irrelevant (I have an MI - join the Q, I have an ingrown toenail - join the Q). Hence, the defeat of the principle.

Streeting reaffirmed that the NHS model is “the fairest way to provide care”, not one where “wealth decides your health”

However, for the seven million patients waiting for treatment, access is determined by wealth, as it decides how long you must suffer before you receive effective treatment: Those who can pay go private; those who cannot wait.

What is striking is how quickly this has become political.

The government is keen to close down any discussion of structural reform by invoking the “no evidence” line. Political opponents will reach for the continental models without grappling with their complexities. Both sides will just talk past the evidence.

We are also told that Australia has a tax-funded system comparable to the UK’s for the comparisons.

Strange: as it combines a universal, tax-funded public system (Medicare) with a heavily incentivised private insurance sector. Citizens are nudged—sometimes quite aggressively—into taking out private cover, relieving pressure on the public system while preserving universal access.

Few systems today are pure Beveridge or pure Bismarck, as the report’s title implies. Yet the British debate remains trapped in a binary position that no longer exists in practice.

The real lesson from the evidence is simpler and more uncomfortable. Health systems broadly get what they pay for. Countries that invest more—particularly in capital, workforce, and social care—tend to deliver better access and outcomes.

Changing the funding model won’t magically fix the NHS woes. But neither should the absence of a clear winner in cross-country comparisons be used to shut down serious debate.

What we are witnessing is not an evidence-based defence of the NHS model. It is a political stitch-up that reassures the public that nothing fundamental needs to change, while quietly acknowledging that performance is deteriorating, as it presides over its slow decline in practice.

Right now, the argument is stuck in political ideology and international comparisons: Beveridge versus Bismarck, tax versus insurance. But this binary analysis doesn’t tell you what actually works, in which context, and at what cost. That’s where experimental evidence, particularly cluster-randomised trials, comes in.

Health systems aren’t pills. You can’t randomise individuals to the “NHS” or the “German system.” But you can randomise them by hospital, GP practice, region, or Integrated Care System. Exactly what cluster RCTs are designed for.

You could test different payment models, access interventions (diagnostic hubs, surgical centres, triage models), workforce configurations and public-private mixes, even with insurance-style features (e.g. patient choice, contracting models) within a tax-funded system.

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The irony is hard to ignore. In clinical medicine, we insist on the highest standard of evidence—RCTs —before adopting new drugs or interventions, often after years of rigorous testing and scrutiny. Yet when it comes to how we fund and organise entire health systems, the bar collapses as politicians wade in.

Payment models, structural reforms, and funding flows are introduced based on cross-country comparisons, political instinct, or historical precedent, with little in the way of prospective, causal evidence.

We would never license a new drug on such weak foundations, yet we routinely reshape healthcare delivery for millions on precisely that basis. It is a striking double standard, and one that helps explain why health system reforms so often disappoint.

This post was written by two old geezers who are crushingly familiar with blah blah.