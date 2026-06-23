Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Peter Selley's avatar
Peter Selley
5h

Requests under the Freedom of Information Act are just that - the Public Body must disclose the requested information that it holds, unless that information is covered by any of the exemptions. If the information is incorrect they still have to disclose it. The correctness is of no concern to FOIA. The Public Bodies are not obliged to explain the information they hold. UKHSA, DHSC, MHRA, NHSHRA etc are all very sensitive about disclosing any information they hold relating to the pharmaceutical industry, now rebranded as "Life Sciences".

Whether and what information should be disclosed is determined by FOI Act 2000. How this is interpreted is explained on the Information Commissioner's website e.g.

https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/foi/

All FOIA decisions by Public Bodies can be appealed to the Information Commissioner and then to the Information Rights Tribunal free of charge. An appeal is only likely to succeed on a pont of law.

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James Jones's avatar
James Jones
1h

fantastic work you do; many thanks

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