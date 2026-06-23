Often in the course of our investigation of different topics, we find that publicly available information is either insufficient or unclear. This is especially so for complicated or sensitive topics.

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Typical examples are the number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty used in England during 2021-2022 or the tangible outcomes for the huge contracts hastily arranged by the DHSC during the recent pandemic.

Responses from authorities subject to Freedom of Information Act requests are often opaque or contradictory, especially when the same request is made to different bodies. Famously, we were sent wrong and contradictory information on the harms of the Vaxzevria vaccine.

Even after an apology by the enablers, the data re-released through FOI failed to match the data available on the Yellow Card Scheme website.

Despite the importance of FOI requests, no guidance or manual exists to help potential requestors maximise the yield of their requests.

The two old geezers are preparing a seminar recounting their experiences while writing up TTE posts. The venue is the annual EBMLive conference (Full programme available HERE, Limited availability register HERE). Our readers are aware of our attempts to gather further information. For example, during 2025 - 2026, we submitted 39 FOI requests to bodies such as UKHSA, MHRA, and DHSC.

In 2022, before the birth of TTE, we assessed the validity of PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 in the United Kingdom by accessing FOI requests submitted in 2020-21. We searched WhatDoTheyKnow and found 300 FOI requests, from over 150 individuals covering four topics: the number of tests in use, cycle threshold reporting, cycle threshold values, and the accuracy of PCR tests.

The results of this massive enterprise showed catastrophic ignorance of clinical medicine and misleading interpretation.

So we are trying to empower participants to be aware of available channels for FOI requests, to be able to write concise requests and avoid request “consolidation” or “vexatious” refusals to respond, to be aware of the pitfalls and shortcomings of the FOI system in the United Kingdom and hopefully to form an informal network of support for FOI requestors.

Based on our experience of the requests and responses, we will show Trust the Evidence FOI threads on the VaxZevria and Comirnaty Vaccines, Government contracts for Covid 19 Test and Trace and GLP-1 drugs. Each example will be discussed with input from participants.

After presenting the examples, we will ask each participant to write a question of interest, which will be critiqued for relevance, clarity, and length by all participants in a discussion and interactive section.

At present, we are aiming to discuss the following examples (but this may change a bit):

Example 1 (VaxZevria harms and denominator) - discussion

Example 2 (post Comirnaty lymphopenia) - discussion

Example 3 (UK Government contracts for Covid 19 Test and Trace)

Example 4 (GLP-1 drugs: incidence of potential harms)

The example presentation will be followed by a simple hands-on exercise

This post was written by two long-suffering old geezers.