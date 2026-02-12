Helen McArdle shares the same thoughts as the two old geezers. We have spent the morning re-reading the background to the observations that led us to report sustained lymphopenia as a harm of Comirnaty, or perhaps all mmRNA vaccines. We are uncertain, as we reviewed only the Comirnaty listings (sometimes referred to as individual participant data).

The story begins with our reading of the Secret Squirrel minutes (the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group), abbreviated as EWG.

As reported in these posts, we got tied in knots trying to reconcile numbers and different datasets.

It’s very dense, confusing and fragmented stuff, so at the time we summarised what we found as follows:

Comirnaty induces potentially life-threatening, apparently transient, blood cell problems. The two old geezers cannot match the numbers from the eight regulatory and publication sources consulted. If you do not want to be confused, don’t read any further.

Exposure to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine causes lymphopenia in a proportion of recipients; in 10/217 (4.6%) participants tested 28 days after vaccination, it was not transient. If you cherry-pick the data, you can show what you want.

However, the secret squirrels early on (18th November 2020) noted the induction of lymphopenia, requested more information, and were denied.

The MHRA were not interested, as they did not press the request, possibly because it would have interfered with a done deal. It also became clear from the minutes that the Phase II and III Comirnaty trials did not assess lymphopenia, leaving the Phase I trial as the sole source.

Peter Cahusac’s comment prompted us to revisit the listings, but 7 or 9 cases of a 30% drop in lymphocyte count 50 days after exposure brings up the issue Helen raised.

Once again, this is what we found going through the listings line by line:

Every case (whether lymphopenic at baseline or not) declined significantly by day 2 and stayed low.

