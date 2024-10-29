As you know, we read your comments, both negative and positive. There’s always some interesting stuff coming up.

Today, we were struck by Stephen Due’s idea of publishing our work in a book to be sold on Amazon, followed by Maurice McCarthy’s instructions on how to do it.

We have been discussing and waffling for ages about this possibility and have come up with the idea of an F-word Trilogy. This would consist of a standard introduction explaining the background and the creation and expansion of the F-word market in three parts: vaccines, antivirals, and physical interventions.

Everything would be under one roof or two or three. Putting the three topics into one book would mean dropping much of the details, but it would sit on Stephen’s shelf and be available for quick consultation as he indicated.

Plan B is to produce a trilogy of books with plenty more details and possibly timelines and other graphics. The first would have the background and then the antiviral story, the second vaccines, and the third physical interventions to stop the F-word plague—finishing with the end game.

We would keep costs down to a reasonable level (enough to feed our dogs), but we can control that up to a point.

We have three topics, three parts of the story, a trilogy that we are sure rings a bell with Ron L, a Kiwi, and Bilbo Baggins, a Hobbit.

As Aragorn asked the King of the Dead: what say you?

Two dotty old geezers wrote this post.