The last two weeks have seen the opening of the Hallett Inquiry on the events surrounding the covid pandemic. The Inquiry is structured into four active modules, with two more announced and four more to follow.

Our readers will know our thoughts on the proceedings so far, but here I’d like to describe how I would have structured the Inquiry. One of our readers, W Jeremy Clulow asked for reassurance that we identified and commented on the most important bits of the Inquiry transcripts. We try doing just that, but important is a relative term, what is important to us may not be so important to third parties. The other problem we face is the sheer volume of “evidence” discussed every day. Transcripts are usually 60-90 pages long, depending on the session. We aim to continue summarizing and commenting but because of resources there may come a time when the “evidence” discussions pass the baton to modules such as “The Government’s business and financial responses” on which we have already w…