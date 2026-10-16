The misuse and misreporting of the “trial” introducing “artificial intelligence rollout to cut waiting times and improve care for millions” sparked a lively debate among us about all aspects of the story.

Statistics, claims and AI Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan · Oct 3 Readers may recall the government’s commitment to roll out AI-driven triage. You will no doubt recall that the pivot was the latest miracle announced: that an “initial trial” at a general practice in Sussex had produced a 29% reduction in the number of people queuing on the phone. The figure was repeated widely in the media and presented as evidence that AI could help solve the notorious 8 a.m. scramble for GP appointments. Read full story

We would like to focus on the misuse and misreporting of the controlled before-and-after (CBA) study design throughout the saga. In these pearls of wisdom we share with you, our readers, we mix personal impressions with hard epidemiology.