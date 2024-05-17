At the TTE office, our ears pricked up when we heard the term ‘game changer” in the news.

The Guardian reported that Professor John Deanfield said,

“This fantastic drug really is a gamechanger. This [study] suggests that there are potentially alternative mechanisms for that improved cardiovascular outcomes with semaglutide beyond weight loss … Quite clearly, something else is going on that benefits the cardiovascular system.

In pharmaceutical speak, 'game changer' signifies a significant shift in the current way of doing or thinking about medicine.

We hadn't heard of Deanfield here at the office, so we looked him up. He is the first-ever Government Champion for Personalised Prevention, who led the work from the Select trial, which was externally funded by Novo Nordisk.

His new job is to ‘explore how people can live longer, healthier lives by using technology, intelligence and data to predict, prevent and diagnose risk factors for cardiovascular disease.’

Part of his remit is to lead a task force to develop a set of evidence-based recommendations to deliver a vision for a modern, personalised cardiovascular disease prevention service. This is very odd, as that’s what NICE is supposed to do.

However, personalised medicine also sets off alarm bells in the office. Supposedly, it involves more precise diagnoses and personalised and targeted interventions. In pharma speak, it means more opportunities to put people on drugs.

Because Deanfield worked for Novo Nordisk on the Select trial, we thought we’d look up the conflicts in his latest paper. The only good news is that JD is a true Democrat—he’s worked for them all.

But this wasn't the only thing that concerned us. The media reporting of the drug was overly zealous in its support - this is not just any old drug, it's a “fantastic drug.”

While yesterday we reported on the problems with AstraZeneca’s purchase of media pundits, we see the problem is pervasive. Dr Amir Khan, a GP and regular TV pundit, said the additional health benefits of anti-obesity drugs are "positive news".

Taking a look at his disclosure shows that it is really good news for Dr Khan.

This post could have addressed the lack of news on the side effects, the high dropout rate from the Select trial, the problems with post hoc subgroup analysis, and the fact that the findings haven’t yet been published. We could also have addressed the media issues with presenting relative risks.

The Guardian reported that those taking “Wegovy and Ozempic had a 20% lower risk of heart attack, stroke, or death due to cardiovascular disease.”

But no one stopped to ask, 20% of what. The intervention translates into roughly a 1% absolute reduction in risk (watch the video for the explanation), which sounds very different when marketing the effects.

Presenting results with estimates based on relative risk reduction (between two arms of a trial) is one of the oldest pharma tricks in the book. When you have a comparator, preferably a real placebo, if you are testing something new, you should report the absolute risk difference. This is because it is generalisable outside the trial and allows you to calculate the number needed to treat or to vaccinate to achieve the outcome you are interested in. We will develop this theme in later posts.

The government's strategy has shifted to include recruiting advisors with industry connections to support policy initiatives. To reinforce these efforts, media pundits are promoting the latest "game changer" while cashing in. The primary strategy involves increased medicalization and more drugs despite the fact that there is already too much medicine that threatens health through overdiagnosis, wasted resources, unnecessary intervention and, all too often, patient harm.

Listen on Talk TV to Carl Heneghan & Julia Hartley-Brewer (7min 25secs). "We Have A HUGE Problem With Obese People"

This post has unknown pharmacokinetics, but we do not think it's carcinogenic. However, we don't know because we have not done the relevant studies. It will not self-destruct, and it is not commercially available in confidence. We are not enlarging our garden ponds and are not Democrats. We take money exclusively from our many subscribers.