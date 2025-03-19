Dear Auntie, we have kept an eye on your coverage of the events surrounding the recent pandemic.

As we have shown, even now, five years after the start, you are publishing and broadcasting partisan, acritical, and misleading pieces. The last, to our knowledge, is the disgraceful piece by Branwen Jeffreys, which failed to distinguish between the effects of SARS-CoV-2 (nil in children) and those of government actions on the most defenceless members of our community.

You have consistently taken the side of the main narrative, protected the powerful and hazed those dissenting voices. For example, you failed to cover another disgraceful performance of a public body. The minutes showing that the UK “enablers” were more worried about keeping the lid on the potential harms of the Covid vaccines than informing their subjects of the possible unwanted effects and investigating them.

The establishment was and is still pushing the vaccines with an incomplete picture of risks and benefits and you are part of the problem.

You are not a public service but a public disgrace, riding on the reputation of a once great independent institution. As you have a worldwide reputation, you are a global embarrassment. As our readers have documented, we also do not like that you do not answer letters questioning your actions.

Let’s see if this moves you or you can plan more partisan coverage:

So, the two old geezers have a straightforward question for you. Given that we do not know what else you are misleading your fee payers on (politics, sport, foreign affairs, economy, the colour of the Chancellor’s hair, welfare, Joe Biden jokes), can you please give us one good reason why our readers should pay your extortionate fees to continue being misled?

This post was written by two old geezers who do not like spin, distortions and propaganda by public services.