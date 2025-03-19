Give TTE readers one good reason to keep paying the BBC licensing fee.
Answer: ah, uhh, mumble mumble, dah
Dear Auntie, we have kept an eye on your coverage of the events surrounding the recent pandemic.
As we have shown, even now, five years after the start, you are publishing and broadcasting partisan, acritical, and misleading pieces. The last, to our knowledge, is the disgraceful piece by Branwen Jeffreys, which failed to distinguish between the effects of SARS-CoV-2 (nil in children) and those of government actions on the most defenceless members of our community.
You have consistently taken the side of the main narrative, protected the powerful and hazed those dissenting voices. For example, you failed to cover another disgraceful performance of a public body. The minutes showing that the UK “enablers” were more worried about keeping the lid on the potential harms of the Covid vaccines than informing their subjects of the possible unwanted effects and investigating them.
The establishment was and is still pushing the vaccines with an incomplete picture of risks and benefits and you are part of the problem.
You are not a public service but a public disgrace, riding on the reputation of a once great independent institution. As you have a worldwide reputation, you are a global embarrassment. As our readers have documented, we also do not like that you do not answer letters questioning your actions.
Let’s see if this moves you or you can plan more partisan coverage:
So, the two old geezers have a straightforward question for you. Given that we do not know what else you are misleading your fee payers on (politics, sport, foreign affairs, economy, the colour of the Chancellor’s hair, welfare, Joe Biden jokes), can you please give us one good reason why our readers should pay your extortionate fees to continue being misled?
Answers by return: Please contact twooldgeezers@tellthetruth.com or try xx.xxxx@xxx
This post was written by two old geezers who do not like spin, distortions and propaganda by public services.
Already cancelled a year or so ago. Don’t miss it in the slightest. Shameful organisation.
I haven't had a TV license for nearly 30y but still do read the BBC news site t update myself on the latest propaganda. They are masters at manipulating public sentiment and it is always instructive to see which articles they choose to unlock the comments on.
Occasionally I am moved to complain — in 2021 they were instrumental in manipulating public opinion against certain newly defined categories of people, such as 'the unmasked' or 'the unvaccinated'. In one article a GP in Wales was quoted as saying 'people not getting vaccinated were "the biggest problem" and the only way to bring down case rates was to "restrict" what unvaccinated people do. I did write to point out to the BBC that by then we had ample evidence that vaccines didn't prevent infection, not least because of the Israel experience, but I don't think their fact checkers really cared about facts.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-58341534
Curiously the internet suggests that this same highly opinionated GP was one of the first to contract Swine Flu in 2009 when she was 66. So maybe they kept her number. To be fair, a by then 78 year old GP might be at increased risk from any number of viruses, but that was really no excuse for ignorance. https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/health/gp-who-contracted-swine-flu-2098914