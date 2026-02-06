The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued a new safety warning regarding GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro, noting a small risk of severe acute pancreatitis in patients taking these drugs.

Acute pancreatitis is a known adverse effect of GLP-1 receptor agonists. The SUMMARY OF PRODUCT CHARACTERISTICS includes special warnings and precautions for use in relation to acute pancreatitis, and already reports that patients should be informed of the symptoms of acute pancreatitis.

So why is the MHRA now reporting this issue?

The MHRA reports that in the UK between 2007 and October 2025, it received 1,296 Yellow Card reports of pancreatitis associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists.

So, before we get into some of the other issues with the guidance - there are quite a few - the Office thought we’d better check the veracity of these numbers by searching the Yellow Card interactive Drug Analysis Profiles (iDAPs).

We assessed the six licensed GLP-1 agonists, three of which are approved for weight management

Semaglutide: Ozempic (injectable for diabetes), and Wegovy (weight management).

Liraglutide: Victoza (diabetes) and Saxenda (weight management).

Tirzepatide: Mounjaro (diabetes and weight management).

Dulaglutide: Trulicity (diabetes).

Exenatide: Byetta (short-acting) and Bydureon (long-acting) for the treatment of diabetes.

Lixisenatide: Lyxumia (diabetes).

Across all GLP-1–based drugs listed, there were 68,046 reports covering 105,440 adverse reactions. Of these, 12,313 reactions were classified as serious, and 151 were fatal.

Tirzepatide and semaglutide dominate reporting volumes, while some older agents show disproportionately higher serious or fatal counts relative to total reports.

Across all drugs, 1,500 pancreatic reactions were reported, of which 1,476 involved exocrine pancreatic conditions, and 24 had a fatal outcome.

Using a random-effects model to account for between-drug heterogeneity, the pooled fatality proportion for reported pancreatic reactions was approximately 1.7% (95% CI, 0.9% – 2.8%).

We cannot directly compare these numbers with the MHRA YCS figure of 1,296 Yellow Card reports, as the MHRA’s site reports pancreatic reactions and not reports.

However, we can use the ratio of reactions to reports (1.55; reports: 68,046; adverse reactions: 105,440) to estimate the expected value.

Given an average of approximately 1.5 adverse reactions per report, 1,296 pancreatitis reports would be expected to correspond to roughly 2,000 pancreatic reaction entries, rather than a one-to-one relationship.

Looking at it the other way, 1,500 pancreatic reaction entries would be expected to correspond to roughly 1,000 individual reports rather than 1,500 distinct cases (a reasonable expected range is 900–1,100 reports).

Estimates converting between reactions and reports are approximate and rely on an average reactions-per-report ratio derived from the wider dataset; this ratio may differ for specific clinical syndromes such as pancreatitis, which often involve multiple related reaction terms.

But as appears to be the case with much of the MHRA data, the figures do not add up, and it’s nearly impossible to verify the latest MHRA reports of pancreatitis. Our estimates suggest that something is wrong.

The Misleading date range

The more recent drugs, which have more recent widespread use (notably tirzepatide: 905 cases, 60% of all reports, including 14 fatal outcomes), dominate the absolute counts of pancreatic reactions. Semaglutide is the second-largest contributor, with 263 pancreatic reactions and 4 fatal outcomes.

Drugs like exenatide or liraglutide have been on the market for 10 to 15 years, and have far fewer total reports.

Producing a single report covering 2007 to October 2025, as the MHRA did, creates the false impression of a long, stable safety history with sparse reporting, when in reality several drugs were not on the UK market for most of this period.

Tirzepatide was licensed in the UK only in late 2022, with much wider uptake thereafter. Weight-loss approval (which massively expanded use) only came in late 2023. So there simply wasn’t much time before that for reports to accumulate.

A large proportion of reports occurred in the last 2–3 years. Aggregating over 18 years dilutes apparent reporting intensity and masks the reporting velocity: “X reports since 2007” conceals whether those reports occurred gradually over time or abruptly after market entry. Consequently, this approach obscures signals relevant to pharmacovigilance. One might infer it was done intentionally.

To avoid misleading interpretation, the MHRA should present data from the UK licensing date onwards, or report annualised reporting rates rather than cumulative totals.

The Bottom line is that the long date range artificially flattens the signal and can mislead by suggesting a long-established safety profile with minimal adverse reactions.

TOGs Summary:

Looks like twenty years of calm, but it isn’t. Most of the drugs were unavailable, most of the patients weren’t taking them, and most of the reports arrived in a rush at the end. Stretch the timeline, and you bury the signal.

Next up, the MHRA’s misleading attribution of causation

Two old geezers wrote this post and checked none of the above (and what is to come next) was in the MSM or the medical journals.